Typhoon Hagibis threatens to end Scotland's Rugby World Cup dream

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend

Scottish Rugby says it expects "contingency plans" to be put in place if their crucial Rugby World Cup clash with Japan on Sunday is called off because of Typhoon Hagibis.

Gregor Townsend's team are scheduled to travel to Yokohama on Friday even though they still have no firm guarantees the win-or-bust clash with the hosts at the International Stadium will go ahead as Super Typhoon Hagibis prepares to wreak havoc across the region.

World Rugby says the game remains under review and a decision on whether it goes ahead will be taken just hours before the scheduled 7.45pm Japan time (11.45am BST) kick-off.

The Scottish Rugby Union insist the game must be played to protect the sporting integrity of the World Cup and is willing to work with the organisers to ensure it goes ahead safely - with playing it behind closed doors one of the options being looked at.

If the match is cancelled, the Scots would be controversially knocked out of the competition without kicking another ball - a shock move that is certain to spark a huge outcry from the Scotland faithful.

"We are in regular dialogue with World Rugby at all levels to work to ensure our fixture against Japan on Sunday can be played as planned. Public safety is the clear priority," a Scottish Rugby spokesman said in a statement

"With potential impact on our last Pool A fixture, Scottish Rugby fully expects contingency plans to be put in place to enable Scotland to contest for a place in the quarter-finals on the pitch, and will be flexible to accommodate this."

However, World Rugby made no mention in its statement about contingency plans in the event that Hagibis does force a cancellation.

World Cup rules state that if a pool match cannot be played on its original date it will be marked down as a 0-0 draw, with both sides earning two points.

In that were to be the case, Scotland would be dumped out of the tournament.

Townsend's team currently sit on 10 points from three games, four behind the Japanese, and need the win on Sunday to clinch their place in the last eight.