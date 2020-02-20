Six Nations: Chris Harris says Scotland must deliver against Italy

Chris Harris is confident Scotland have the game plan to beat Italy in Rome

Chris Harris is comfortable with the pressure ahead of his side's Six Nations clash with Italy but says Scotland must deliver an 80-minute performance in Rome.

Scotland face Italy on Saturday on the back of frustrating seven-point defeats against both Ireland and England.

Head coach Gregor Townsend was already facing pressure after Scotland's failure to reach the World Cup knockout stages, and the opening defeats have been compounded by the breakdown in his relationship with the now-exiled Finn Russell.

Harris has been brought into the starting line-up for Huw Jones in one of three changes to the starting line-up, one of them enforced by Jonny Gray's hand injury.

The Gloucester midfielder is confident Scotland have the game plan to turn their pressure into points and is eager to get out there and prove it.

"There is pressure on Gregor, there is pressure on us," the 29-year-old said.

"We have just got to deliver. We are fully capable, we have got the game plan, it's just about going out there and putting in that 80-minute performance.

"It's a big one for everyone involved. Obviously we are hungry to get our first win. We have been pretty close and we are just a bit frustrated that we haven't come out on top in those two games.

"The build-up has been pretty positive. We have looked at Italy, we know what to expect from them, we know what's expected from us.

1:41 Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says fly-half Finn Russell could return to the squad in the future if he adheres to the team's standards and values. (Credit: Scottish Rugby TV) Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says fly-half Finn Russell could return to the squad in the future if he adheres to the team's standards and values. (Credit: Scottish Rugby TV)

"It's about going out there with the same enthusiasm and energy and just deliver - finish the game rather than going well for 60 (minutes)."

Harris, who has come off the bench in both matches, added: "We have been towards the try line quite a few times and never quite converted so there's an element of looking at the detail of that and making sure we come away with points every time we enter their end zone.

"Honestly, I think we have been playing some good rugby. We have made line breaks, we have been in positions to score. I think it's discipline within our shape to come away with more points.

"We conceded quite a lot of penalties at the breakdown against Ireland so that was a big thing we spoke about, we have to make sure that doesn't happen again."

Scotland were beaten 13-6 by England at Murrayfield

Harris got 70 minutes of action against Exeter last Friday, when he lined up against Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg.

"We said after the game that it was a bit weird playing against each other," Harris said.

"We actually played against each other when we were 16-17, Carlisle v Hawick I think it was.

"I was happy to get some game time. It wasn't the sort of weather we were hoping for, with it being wet again. I can't remember the last time I played and it wasn't greasy. But it was good to get more of a run than 20-odd minutes."