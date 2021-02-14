Stuart Hogg: Scotland will learn from ill-discipline in Six Nations defeat by Wales

Skipper Stuart Hogg has vowed there will be no repeat of the ill-discipline that cost Scotland against Wales.

Gregor Townsend's team conceded a mere six penalties as they recorded their first victory at Twickenham in 37 years in their championship opener last week.

But they almost doubled that tally against the Welsh, allowing Wayne Pivac's side far too many opportunities to apply pressure.

Zander Fagerson was also sent off for a dangerous ruck clear out and Wales ruthlessly exploited the extra space, with young star Louis Rees-Zammit scoring a breath-taking brace to seal a 25-24 win.

However, Scotland should have been out of sight before Wales hit back - being two tries to the good following scores from Darcy Graham and Hogg and Gary Graham wrecking a promising bid for a third when he got caught on top of the ball.

His chance to make amends as he crossed over just after half-time was then scuppered by Scott Cummings, who was pinged for obstruction.

It was those mistakes which Hogg admits proved decisive as Wales hit back with three tries in the minutes either side of half-time.

5 - Five of the 10 red cards shown in the Six Nations have come against teams playing Wales, with Wales being the only side never to receive a red card in the Championship. Mist. pic.twitter.com/e7md5ecyot — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) February 13, 2021

He said: "Yeah, it's a massive part of the game, that. We were very close to scoring seven points there with Gary. Unfortunately we've ended up conceding a minute later.

"Look, it's little things that are costing us. But the pleasing thing is we know exactly where we're going wrong - there's been times in the past where we've made mistakes and keep making them, whereas now I believe that's a one-off in our ill-discipline.

"We'll be much better prepared for the France game in two weeks in terms of our discipline and we'll get excited for that challenge."

Despite being a man down for the final 27 minutes, Scotland fought to the end and could have snatched it had Hogg received a better pass from the charging Duhan Van Der Merwe in stoppage time.

"That just shows the character within the squad and the ability that we've got," said the captain.

"We challenge ourselves daily to get the best out of each other - you see how much we're enjoying it being out on the field.

"Yes, it didn't quite go to plan at times, but that's something we can learn from and improve on, and we'll get excited about the next challenge in a couple of weeks against France."