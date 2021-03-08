Six Nations: Scotland call up Nick Haining, Sam Skinner and Rufus McLean for Ireland game at Murrayfield

Nick Haining made his Scotland debut during last year's Six Nations

Scotland have included Nick Haining, Sam Skinner and Rufus McLean in a 34-man squad for Sunday's Guinness Six Nations match against Ireland at Murrayfield.

Edinburgh back-row forward Haining and Exeter second row Skinner have both been recalled, while Glasgow's American-born full-back or wing McLean has won his first senior call-up.

The trio were not included in head coach Gregor Townsend's squad for Scotland's scheduled Six Nations clash with France last month, which was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in Les Bleus' squad.

Richie Gray misses out on the squad after sustaining a head knock in Glasgow's recent defeat by Leinster in Dublin, and there is no place for Warriors forward Zander Fagerson, who recently lost his appeal against a four-week suspension.

Scotland squad update 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



Gregor Townsend has named his squad to prepare for this weekend’s #GuinnessSixNations match against Ireland at @BTMurrayfield.



➡️ Nick Haining, Rufus McLean and Sam Skinner are included in the 34-man group.#AsOne pic.twitter.com/R4OmOT7xPn — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 8, 2021

Fagerson was sent off against Wales last month for charging into the head of prop Wyn Jones while clearing out a ruck, but he could still play a part in the tournament after the game in Paris was postponed.

Glasgow team-mate Adam Hastings is also suspended after he was handed a three-game ban for his red card in last month's Guinness PRO14 defeat at Leinster.

Scotland are fifth in the Six Nations table after they followed up their opening win against England at Twickenham with a 25-24 defeat to Wales at Murrayfield in their second match.

Adam Hastings was handed a three-game ban for his red card against Leinster

Scotland squad

Backs: Jamie Dobie, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Stuart Hogg, Sam Johnson, Huw Jones, James Lang, Sean Maitland, Rufus McLean, Duhan van der Merwe, Ali Price, Finn Russell, Scott Steele, Duncan Taylor, Jaco van der Walt.

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Dave Cherry, Alex Craig, Scott Cummings, Mattt Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Nick Haining, Rob Harley, Oli Kebble, WP Nel, Cornell du Preez, Jamie Ritchie, Sam Skinner, Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Hamish Watson.

Jacob Stockdale has returned to the Ireland squad for Sunday's game.

The 24-year-old winger missed the opening three rounds of the championship after damaging his knee playing for Ulster against Munster on January 2.

"Ulster's Jacob Stockdale returns to the squad having missed the opening three rounds through injury while Shane Daly will remain at Munster," the Irish Rugby Football Union announced.

"The 36-man squad will travel to Edinburgh on Friday ahead of playing Scotland on Sunday at Murrayfield.

Jacob Stockdale has played 33 Tests for Ireland since making his debut in 2017

"Josh van der Flier will go through the graduated return-to-play protocols this week in Ireland camp while there were no significant injury concerns from the other 12 players who featured in the Guinness PRO14 fixtures over the weekend."

Stockdale returned to action in Ulster's PRO14 victory over Ospreys on February 26.

The 33-times capped speedster built up his fitness further in the 38-19 home defeat to Leinster on Saturday.

Ireland lost their opening two Six Nations matches, against Wales and France, for the first time before beating Italy 48-10 in Rome.

Ireland squad

Backs: Bundee Aki, Billy Burns, Ross Byrne, Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Jamison Gibson Park, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray , Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Tadhg Beirne, Ed Byrne, Jack Conan, Will Connors, Ultan Dillane, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Dave Heffernan, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O'Toole, Andrew Porter, James Ryan , Rhys Ruddock, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier.