How Scotland's players rated after their 27-23 Six Nations win over France in Paris

Scotland's Hamish Watson put in an impressive display in Paris

Scotland stunned France with a last-gasp try from Duhan van der Merwe to give them their first win in Paris since 1999.

Here we look how the players rated after their heroics at the Stade de France...

Stuart Hogg - 7/10

Sin-binned after a litany of Scotland infringements but his team-mates only conceded five points. The skipper made some brave calls to pass up kicking chances as Scotland chased the win and his courage was rewarded.

Darcy Graham - 7

Not the easiest of nights against the physical French but played his part in a famous win and had a good run to help Scotland get back up the park before going off.

Chris Harris - 8

Chris Harris attacks for Scotland

Phenomenal tackling and work-rate from the centre, who always seemed to pop up in defence when most needed.

Sam Johnson - 7

Stopped just short of the line after a good break from outside a lineout.

Duhan van der Merwe - 9

Duhan van der Merwe ran in two tries

His power and pace on the wing has given Scotland a new dimension. Two tries in Paris including a last-minute winner to round off a brilliant first Six Nations.

Finn Russell - 7

Some outrageous long kicks helped put France under pressure in the first half and his late red card for a reckless fend-off was soon forgotten.

Ali Price - 8

Ali Price reacts after the final whistle against France

An excellent 80-minute display from the scrum-half, who kicked and passed well and put himself in where it hurt.

Rory Sutherland - 7

Did everything required of him with some important tackles.

George Turner - 8

Accurate throwing and strong charging from the back of the maul led to Scotland's first try.

Zander Fagerson - 8

Carried the ball well and never missed a tackle.

Sam Skinner - 8

Sam Skinner claims the ball

A major presence and was accurate in the tackle.

Grant Gilchrist - 8

Helped ensure Scotland's lineout struggles against Ireland did not repeat themselves.

Jamie Ritchie - 8

Forced an early penalty which earned Scotland points and delivered again in a big game.

Hamish Watson - 8

The pocket dynamo further enhanced his Lions chances with an all-action display. Won all 13 tackles.

Nick Haining - 8

Very impressive display, especially when nicking a lineout from the French after Hogg's yellow card. Made more ground than any Scotland player.