Six Nations 2022: Jonny Gray returns for Scotland opener against England

Scotland's Jonny Gray starts for the first time since March 2021

Jonny Gray makes a return to the starting line-up as Gregor Townsend named his Scotland team to face England on Saturday in the 2022 Guinness Six Nations opener at BT Murrayfield.

After missing out on the Autumn Nations Series matches through injury, Exeter's Gray starts for the first time since March 2021 when he played against Ireland.

He is joined by Edinburgh Rugby's Grant Gilchrist in the second row, who will be one appearance away from reaching 50 caps after stepping out against England.

Elsewhere in the forwards pack, Worcester prop Rory Sutherland is named after playing in all of last year's Six Nations matches.

He is joined in the front row by Glasgow pair, hooker George Turner and prop Zander Fagerson.

Edinburgh duo Jamie Ritchie and Hamish Watson will combine with Matt Fagerson from Glasgow in the back row.

Racing 92's Finn Russell and Glasgow's Ali Price will partner each other at nine and 10 respectively for the fourth-consecutive game, while Worcester's Duhan van der Merwe starts on the wing.

Darcy Graham will be on the opposite flank following some impressive form with Edinburgh.

Gloucester's Chris Harris and Glasgow's Sam Johnson are set to combine in the centre once again, with captain Stuart Hogg starting at full-back in his ninth Calcutta Cup match.

On the bench, London Irish scrum-half Ben White will have the opportunity to make his Scotland debut, with Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn and Glasgow's Sione Tuipulotu other options in the backs.

Magnus Bradbury is also among the replacements and could make his first appearance for Scotland since 2020, while Sam Skinner, WP Nel, Pierre Schoeman and Stuart McInally are also on the bench.

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ali Price, 8 Matt Fagerson, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 4 Jonny Gray, 3 Zander Fagerson, 2 George Turner, 1 Rory Sutherland

Replacements: 16 Stuart McInally, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 WP Nel, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Magnus Bradbury, 21 Ben White, 22 Blair Kinghorn, 23 Sione Tuipulotu

Jones: Scotland 'red-hot' favourites

Tom Curry captains an England side in Edinburgh on Saturday where seven of the starting XV have 10 caps or less, with some 25 per cent of the total appearances owned by scrum-half Youngs (112 caps).

Speaking to Sky Sports after his squad announcement, head coach Jones claimed Scotland are strong favourites ahead of the Calcutta Cup clash.

"I think they'll be red-hot [favourites]," Jones said.

"Because they won the last game [vs England, Six Nations 2021], they had a great Autumn Series where they had a win against Australia, a good win against Tonga, and they beat Japan.

"And the number of players that got into the Lions team indicates they are probably two years ahead of us in terms of their development.

"We're a very young team but a very good team.

"What an honour it is to be involved in the 143rd Calcutta Cup game for the oldest rugby trophy in the world.

"Between a Scotland side that is probably at its best...there's probably been no better Scotland side, so they carry the weight of expectation.

"They'll have 62,000 people there expecting them to win, and we're always expected to win so it's no different for us."