Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend signs three-year contract extension to 2026
Gregor Townsend, Scotland head coach since 2017, has signed a new contract through to April 2026; Townsend's previous contract was set to expire after the 2023 Rugby World Cup in September/October; Scotland have beaten England four times in the last six years, drawing another Test
Last Updated: 09/05/23 10:21am
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has signed a contract extension until April 2026.
The 50-year-old's previous deal was due to expire after the World Cup in France this autumn, and there had been intense speculation prior to this year's Six Nations that he would be leaving his post as - at that point - there had been no talks with the Scottish Rugby Union about an extension.
However, following an encouraging Six Nations campaign in which the Scots finished third, and a period in which Scotland have risen to fifth in the world rankings, Townsend - who took charge in 2017 - will remain at the helm for another three years at least.
- Steve Borthwick appoints new England scrum coach in pre-World Cup reshuffle
- Greg McWilliams departs Ireland Women head coach job after 6N Wooden Spoon
- John Mitchell named new Red Roses head coach | Coaching role for Sarah Hunter
Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson said: "Gregor Townsend has been the most successful Scotland coach in the history of the professional era and we believe he is the right man to lead the national team beyond this year's Rugby World Cup.
"What Gregor has built over the last six years of his tenure has taken Scotland to fifth in the world rankings and we are keen to keep that continuity and forward momentum.
"The squad has unparalleled depth which is the result of many years planned development.
"We believe he is best placed to take the team to the next level and continue to excite and engage the people of Scotland."
Townsend added: "Being head coach of Scotland is a tremendous honour and I'm excited about the potential of the current squad of players and the game they can deliver against the best teams in the world.
"As coaches, we have been very encouraged by the progress the team has made this season, and we believe there is much more to come from this group.
"I also feel the connection the team has with the country is special and that our supporters are backing the team like never before. The number of people who arrive two hours early to welcome the team off the bus on a home matchday demonstrates the love shown for this group of players and their belief that the squad can achieve something special.
"Our focus right now remains on Rugby World Cup preparations, but I am delighted to have secured my future for the next few years and look forward to continuing to do all I can to drive the team forward and inspire our supporters."