Duhan Van der Merwe has chance to become Scotland's record try-scorer after being restored for Uruguay match

Duhan van der Merwe will have the chance to become Scotland's all-time record try-scorer on Saturday after being restored to the starting XV as one of 13 changes for the fourth and final game of their Americas tour against Uruguay.

The Edinburgh wing moved level with Stuart Hogg on 27 international tries in the victory over USA in Washington earlier this month and, after being rested for the win over Chile last weekend, he returns in Montevideo to form part of a back three also featuring club-mate Harry Paterson and Kyle Rowe.

Stand-off Ben Healy and Rowe, the Glasgow back who switches from full-back to the wing, are the only two players to retain their places in the side that started the 52-11 win in Santiago.

Gregor Townsend's 23 is made up entirely of Scottish-based players as the match takes place out of the official Test window.

Image: Van der Merwe was rested for the game against Chile last weekend

Rory Darge returns to captain the side and will be part of a back row also comprising Luke Crosbie and Matt Fagerson at No 8.

Centre Huw Jones, who will win his 50th cap, and Ewan Ashman will share vice-captain duties, with Max Williamson set to win his fourth cap when he lines up in the second row alongside Glasgow team-mate Scott Cummings.

The bench includes the experienced quartet of Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie, Adam Hastings and Kyle Steyn.

The Scots are bidding to complete their tour with a clean sweep of victories after wide-margin wins over Canada, USA and Chile.

Scotland team to face Uruguay on Saturday: 15 Harry Paterson, 14 Kyle Rowe, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Stafford McDowall, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Ben Healy, 9 George Horne; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Ewan Ashman, 3 Javan Sebastian, 4 Max Williamson, 5 Scott Cummings, 6 Luke Crosbie, 7 Rory Darge (c), 8 Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 Patrick Harrison, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Murphy Walker, 19 Gregor Brown, 20 Jamie Ritchie, 21 Jamie Dobie, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Kyle Steyn