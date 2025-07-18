Samoa 12-41 Scotland: Gregor Townsend's side round off Pacific tour with seven-try win

Scotland bounced back from defeat by Fiji last weekend in emphatic fashion to round off their Pacific tour with a 41-12 victory over Samoa.

Seven Scotland players notched tries at Eden Park in Auckland as Gregor Townsend's side finished their season on a high.

The tourists were looking to make amends for a 29-14 defeat by Fiji last weekend which was littered with poor discipline and responded with a second win in New Zealand after beating the Maori All Blacks in the opening match.

Ewan Ashman, Rory Hutchinson, Arron Reed, Kyle Steyn, Grant Gilchrist, Kyle Rowe and George Turner all crossed. Fergus Burke added two points - most of his conversion attempts came from out wide - before substitute George Horne took over kicking duties and converted twice.

Scotland were quickly into their stride and Ashman forced the ball over the line after an eighth-minute lineout maul to open the scoring.

They kept up the pressure and Hutchinson doubled the lead five minutes later after latching on to a penetrating short kick from fellow midfielder Stafford McDowall.

Samoa responded with some territory but Jamie Dobie put in a good saving tackle and Scotland largely kept their opponents at bay.

Just like their second try, Scotland capitalised on a scrum deep in Samoan territory to extend their lead in the 31st minute. Dobie's long pass found Reed on the left wing and he made no mistake in the corner.

The Scots produced an impressive switch of play to get their fourth try five minutes later. The ball was swiftly worked out to Steyn on the right wing after a lineout on the left-hand touchline to put the tourists 22-0 up at the interval.

Rowe and the impressive Dobie came close to adding to the score in the opening moments of the second half before Gilchrist capitalised on some pressure near the try line to force himself over for his second Scotland try in the 45th minute.

Horne's attempts to play out from deep backfired as he firstly put a team-mate in trouble and then lost possession as Benjamin Petaia Nee-Nee got Samoa off the mark in the 51st minute.

But Scotland were soon back on the attack and Rowe crossed in the corner four minutes later after Burke offloaded on the ground.

Duncan Paia'Aua grabbed Samoa's second try but Scotland had the final say as the power of their pack told and Turner touched down with two minutes left.

