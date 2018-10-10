Conor Murray signs new three-year IRFU and Munster contract

Conor Murray will play his rugby in Ireland for three more years after putting pen-to-paper on a new IRFU contract

Ireland and Munster scrum-half Conor Murray has signed a new three-year contract until 2022, the IRFU confirmed on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Limerick native has played the entirety of his club career at home province Munster since making his debut in 2010, and has established himself as a pivotal performer in Joe Schmidt's Ireland side over the same period.

Having made his Test debut in August 2011 against France, Murray has picked up 67 caps for his country and won three Six Nations titles (2014, 2015 & 2018), a Grand Slam (2018) and Triple Crown (2018).

Murray was also a part of the first Irish side to ever win a Test in South Africa in June 2016, and the first side ever to beat New Zealand later that same year in Chicago, scoring a try in a memorable victory for Ireland.

Murray (left) and Johnny Sexton have formed a world class partnership at half-back for Ireland

The scrum-half has featured at two Rugby World Cups for Ireland in 2011 and 2015, and two British & Irish Lions tours in 2013 and 2017 - picking up five Lions Test caps as part of the victorious tour to Australia and draw in New Zealand.

He has yet to feature so far this season, however, owing to a neck injury and last played during the final Test of a 2-1 series victory in Australia back in June.

Murray will therefore miss Munster's opening European Cup fixture away to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, with no return date from the injury as yet specified.

Wednesday's contract news will come as a major fillip both to provincial head coach Johann van Grann and international head coach Schmidt though, such has been Murray's influence over the last number of years.