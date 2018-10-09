Jonny May in line for England return ahead of autumn Test series

Jonny May's shoulder injury has been confirmed by Leicester as only minor

England have been handed a boost after Leicester confirmed Jonny May's shoulder injury is only minor.

The winger was injured in the first half of Saturday's victory over Northampton after colliding with Teimana Harrison and Alex Walker, and was forced to leave the field as a result.

Fears were allayed following an X-ray, following which it was confirmed the damage was only minor and that May could even be available for the weekend's upcoming Champions Cup action.

The news comes as a boost for England, ahead of the autumn Test series against South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia.

"Jonny has a bang on his AC joint which is pretty painful, but there's no structural damage," said Leicester interim coach Geordan Murphy.

"We're hopeful he could be available for the weekend. It's certainly not a long-term injury."

May was the standout player during England's June tour to South Africa where he extended his strike rate to five tries in five matches.

England are already missing Anthony Watson until January because of an Achilles issue and on Tuesday it was confirmed that Marland Yarde will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.