Ireland flanker Dan Leavy ruled out of New Zealand game due to injury

Dan Leavy has been ruled out of Saturday's Test

Dan Leavy has been forced to withdraw from Ireland's clash with New Zealand due to injury.

Leavy's Leinster team-mate Josh van der Flier will start at openside against the back-to-back world champions in Dublin instead, with Jordi Murphy stepping up to the bench.

An Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) spokesman confirmed Leavy had failed a fitness test at Friday's training session.

"Dan Leavy had a fitness test this morning and it was decided he was not 100 per cent, so he will miss the match due to general tightness," an IRFU spokesman confirmed.

Leavy failed to train fully on Thursday due to what head coach Joe Schmidt termed "full-body soreness" after last weekend's 28-17 victory over Argentina in Dublin.

Leavy's Leinster team-mate Josh van der Flier replaces him at openside

He had been named in Ireland's starting line-up despite still needing to prove his fitness in Friday's captain's run training session.

Schmidt would usually want all his players fit and training fully on a Thursday at the latest for a Saturday Test match, but had handed Leavy extra latitude.

But now - with Sean O'Brien already out with a broken arm - Ireland have lost another openside in Leavy, with Van der Flier stepping up to start.

Ireland: 15 Rob Kearney, 14 Keith Earls, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Johnny Sexton, 9 Kieran Marmion; 1 Cian Healy, 2 Rory Best (c), 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Devin Toner, 5 James Ryan, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 CJ Stander.

Replacements: 16 Sean Cronin, 17 Jack McGrath, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Jordi Murphy, 21 Luke McGrath, 22 Joey Carberry, 23 Jordan Larmour.