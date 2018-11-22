Joe Schmidt makes 14 changes for Ireland's clash with USA

Schmidt rings the changes from the side that defeated the All Blacks

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has opted for 14 changes from the side that beat World Cup champions New Zealand last Saturday.

The Irish overcame the All Blacks 16-9 in a historic triumph, and now Schmidt has reset his focus to building squad depth ahead of 2019.

Only Garry Ringrose has retained his spot for the final November clash against USA at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Will Addison comes in at full-back, with a Munster combination of Andrew Conway and Darren Sweetnam on the wings. Stuart McCloskey comes in at first centre, with Joey Carbery and John Cooney matching up in the half-backs.

Niall Scannell comes in at hooker between props Dave Kilcoyne and Finlay Bealham.

Iain Henderson returns at lock, to partner Tadhg Beirne. Rhys Ruddock will captain the team, alongside Jordi Murphy and Jack Conan in the back row.

Leinster team-mates Conan and Ruddock come into the back row

Munster's Sam Arnold is in line to make his debut off the bench.

The USA travel to Dublin seeking a perfect season, having won all nine games in 2018.

Harlequins' ex-Chicago Bears star Paul Lasike starts in the centres as one of eight UK-based players in the USA's starting XV.

Cardiff's former Toulon and Northampton lock Samu Manoa adds power from the bench.

Ireland: 15 Will Addison, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Darren Sweetnam, 10 Joey Carbery, 9 John Cooney; 1 Dave Kilcoyne, 2 Niall Scannell, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 Iain Henderson, 6 Rhys Ruddock (captain), 7 Jordi Murphy, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 John Ryan, 19 Quinn Roux, 20 Josh van Der Flier, 21 Luke McGrath, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Sam Arnold.

United States: 15 Will Hooley, 14 Blaine Scully (c), 13 Bryce Campbell, 12 Paul Lasike, 11 Marcel Brache, 10 Will Magie, 9 Shaun Davies; 1 Titi Lamositele, 2 Joe Taufete'e, 3 Paul Mullen, 4 Greg Peterson, 5 Nick Civetta, 6 John Quill, 7 Hanco Germishuys, 8 Cam Dolan.

Replacements: 16 Dylan Fawsitt, 17 Chance Wenglewski, 18 Dino Waldren, 19 Samu Manoa, 20 David Tameilau, 21 Ruben de Haas, 22 Gannon Moore, 23 Ryan Matyas.