Ireland coach Joe Schmidt remains coy on future

Schmidt is entering the final year of his current deal

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is set to reveal his post-World Cup plans following Saturday's Test against the USA.

The Kiwi coach has been with Ireland since 2013, and is contracted up to the end of the side's run next year in Japan. With speculation linking Schmidt to the All Blacks job should Steve Hansen step away, there has been doubt cast on whether he will sign another contract with the IRFU.

Following his team announcement for the USA game, the ex-Leinster and Clermont coach was quizzed as to the impending announcement.

"It's a decision that will probably not be finalised until Sunday really, but it's a decision that's been a long time coming," explained Schmidt.

Schmidt masterminded Ireland's victory over world champions New Zealand last Saturday

"The family I have probably committed most to is this family that I live with in Carton House as much as it is the family I have at home. So we've put our heads together and tried to reconcile how we can best maybe cater for both.

"I think certainly [it will be announced] early next week. I'd like to be able to take a deep breath on Sunday and then...I know I can't continue to just go backwards and forwards because to be honest I've beaten myself up enough about this decision. I'm probably going to be the most pleased of anyone when it finally is made."

Schmidt has overseen Ireland's rise to unprecedented heights in the world rankings off the back of a year which has seen a Grand Slam triumph and a series victory in Australia, as well as a first ever win against the All Blacks on home soil.