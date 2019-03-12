Ireland's Rob Kearney and Joey Carbery doubts for Six Nations clash with Wales

Rob Kearney and Joey Carbery must still prove their fitness ahead of Ireland's Six Nations clash with Wales on Saturday.

Full-back Kearney was a late withdrawal from Sunday's 26-14 win over France with calf trouble, while fly-half Carbery missed out due to a hamstring complaint.

Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek has admitted both men must now come through training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday to be ready for the weekend's trip to Cardiff.

"To be honest, we'll have to wait and see. At the moment, they're ready to rock and roll," Feek said.

"It was a precautionary thing for Rob last week so we're hoping that he's fine but again he's the best judge of that at the end of the day.

"Getting out there with the boots on will be the key factor, so we'll see how they go (in training). They're getting their boots on and we'll have a light run around."

Josh Van Der Flier will definitely miss out with a groin injury, but Dan Leavy is fit after ankle trouble and Sean O'Brien is back in the squad with both further options at flanker.

Feek also confirmed Munster lock Tadhg Beirne, who can also operate on the flank, is another pushing hard for inclusion.

"He's (Beirne) looking pretty good as well, he's got his hand up for selection and he'll train again," Feek added.

Victory over France in Dublin on Sunday sustained Ireland's slender title chances, though Saturday's opponents Wales will seal a first Grand Slam in six years with a win in Cardiff.