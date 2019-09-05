Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw back for Ireland

Sexton starts for Ireland

Johnny Sexton finally has the chance to prove his World Cup fitness as he will start at fly-half in Ireland's clash with Wales on Saturday.

The British and Irish Lions playmaker has battled thumb and leg injuries all summer, missing Ireland's three World Cup warm-up fixtures so far.

The 34-year-old has not tasted Test action since Ireland's 25-7 loss to Wales in the Six Nations in March that sealed the Grand Slam for Warren Gatland's side.

Sexton will be back in harness with his Lions half-back partner Conor Murray for Ireland's final World Cup warm-up, with their Pool A opener against Scotland fast approaching on September 22.

Robbie Henshaw makes his first start of the warm-up campaign, slotting in at outside centre to partner his old Connacht team-mate Bundee Aki in a robust midfield pairing.

Henshaw teams up with Bundee Aki in the midfield

Jack Conan has another chance to impress in the back-row and is pushing hard for a starting berth against Scotland.

Assistant coach Andy Farrell insisted Sexton, Murray and Henshaw are all fully fit and ready to get cracking.

"Raring to go, they have been held back for at least a week or two and can't wait to get going this weekend.

"We're after a performance we're proud of, with it being Rory Best and Joe Schmidt's last games at the Aviva. But we've also got to take the right mental attitude moving forward into Japan."

Ireland: 15 Rob Kearney, 14 Jordan Larmour, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Keith Earls, 10 Jonathan Sexton, 9 Conor Murray, 1 Cian Healy, 2 Rory Best (c), 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 James Ryan, 5 Jean Kleyn, 6 CJ Stander, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan

Replacements: 16 Sean Cronin, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Rhys Ruddock, 21 Luke McGrath, 22 Jack Carty, 23 Garry Ringrose