Joe Schmidt challenges Ireland to bounce back at Rugby World Cup after Japan loss

Joe Schmidt has challenged Ireland to reassert their class by hitting back immediately after suffering one of the all-time Rugby World Cup shock defeats by Japan.

Hosts Japan set alight the first World Cup in Asia by beating Ireland 19-12 in Shizuoka, leaving Ireland head coach Schmidt accepting a quickfire rebuilding job was on the cards.

Ireland can still reach the quarter-finals but may wind up facing back-to-back world champions New Zealand rather than South Africa, should they finish second in Pool A.

The defeat was Ireland's first to a Tier 2 nation at a Rugby World Cup

"I'd like to first of all congratulate the Japanese team for the energy, the intensity, the skill they brought to the game tonight," said Schmidt.

"The strength of the team will be how they respond and rebound from this.

"A six-day turnaround was a little bit tough and we've got a five-day turnaround now into the Russian game in Kobe on Thursday. So that will be another challenge for us.

"I felt we probably controlled the first quarter reasonably well, to go 12-3 up with two tries scored.

"It's probably exactly what we'd asked for, but the longer the game went the more oxygen they got from penalties and from the skill that they showed and you've got to commend them for that. It's not the first time we've seen them do it, it's not a surprise to us that they were incredibly tough to beat.

"The quality even of Michael Leitch coming off the bench - I thought he really added value.

"Yu Tamura and (Timothy) Lafaele, I thought they got a bit of an armchair ride. We got penalised for a few offsides and then we became hesitant.

"Once we became hesitant we couldn't really put the same pressure on them as they were putting on us - and they got a real roll on."

Ireland have also lost Jack Conan for the rest of the World Cup, the Leinster flanker laid low by a foot fracture suffered in training.

Back-row forward Jordi Murphy could be called up in Conan's stead after being withdrawn at the last minute from Ulster's PRO14 opener against Ospreys on Friday night.

"Unfortunately Jack Conan has a fracture in his foot. And he will return home to Ireland tomorrow," Schmidt admitted.

"Rob Kearney has got a decent shiner, but he's feeling okay now.

"He failed his HIA (head injury assessment) as far as I know. If he doesn't pass HIA two and three, he will be a confirmed concussion and he would miss the Russia match."

Back-row Jack Conan's World Cup has ended after he suffered a foot fracture in training

Japan shocked the world for the second time in four years, adding this superb victory over the globe's number-two ranked side to their 34-32 win over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup.

Wing Kenki Fukuoka sealed Japan's famous win, racing into the left corner and flooring a stunned Ireland side.

Ireland boss Schmidt in midweek branded referee Angus Gardner's performance "incredibly frustrating" the last time the Australian had officiated his side, in the 25-7 loss to Wales in March that sealed the 2019 Grand Slam for Warren

Gatland's men.

And in the wake of this loss, Schmidt was again left to lament a referee with whom Ireland cannot seem to get to grips.

Asked about the officiating in Shizuoka, Schmidt said: "We'll go back and have a look at it. I certainly understand the frustrations of some of our players.

"It's not too dissimilar from the last time we had this referee. We'll make our comments to the referee body rather than make any public comment."