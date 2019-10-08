Joe Carbery: Ireland fly-half fit ahead of Samoa Pool D match

Joey Carbery could make his first start of the Japan World Cup against Samoa

Ireland fly-half Joey Carbery has declared himself fully fit ahead of Saturday's Pool A decider against Samoa.

Carbery, who plays his club rugby for Munster, was brought to the World Cup in Japan despite carrying an ankle injury and says he is ready to repay the faith shown in him by the Ireland coaching team.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt wanted Carbery in his squad and backed him to shake off the ankle ligament problem he suffered in in August's 29-10 victory over Italy in Dublin - despite fears he could miss the whole tournament.

The 23-year-old came off the bench in the 19-12 loss to the host nation, Japan, but then aggravated his ankle issue and was a late withdrawal from the bonus-point win over Russia.

Carbery came on in the defeat to Japan

But Carbery has received a "huge confidence boost" ahead of Saturday's game, he says, after training fully and without impediment on Tuesday.

"Hopefully I'm 100 per cent now, it has been quite a frustrating year with injuries," said Carbery.

"But I'm fully back now and feel back to myself as I was. I suppose I can just get back out there and do what I've been doing.

"I suppose with the timing of the injury just before we left for Japan, and the nature of it as well, it was always going to be a bit of a frustration.

"But to be honest I was lucky enough to even be considered and that I did enough to get on the plane.

"The coaches showed a lot of faith in me and I'm very grateful for it. I want to repay that faith now. I want to go out and do the job and show them that they weren't wrong; that's definitely in the back of my mind."