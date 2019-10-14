Bundee Aki: Ireland centre has Rugby World Cup ban upheld

Bundee Aki was sent off for this tackle on Samoa fly-half Ulupano Seuteni

Ireland centre Bundee Aki has been banned from the remainder of the Rugby World Cup after the red card he received in the pool stage against Samoa was upheld.

Aki will miss Ireland's quarter-final against tournament favourites New Zealand on Saturday, and the three-week ban means he would also miss out on any further matches should Joe Schmidt's side advance.

The New Zealand-born back was sent off for a dangerous tackle on UJ Seuteni during Ireland's 47-5 victory over Samoa on Saturday.

A statement from tournament organisers explained that an independent judicial committee "did not find that the referee's decision was wrong and the red card was upheld."

"Although the tackle occurred quickly, the player's tackle height was high and it was accepted he did not make a definite attempt to change his height in order to avoid the ball carrier's head," the statement said.

"The committee did not accept that there was sufficient evidence of a sudden drop in the ball carrier's height."

Bundee Aki leaves the pitch after receiving the red card

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) issued a short statement in response to the decision.

"The Ireland Management are disappointed with the outcome of Bundee's hearing and will review the Judicial Committee's written report once received," it read.

Aki would have been pushing hard for a starting role against the All Blacks, but his absence could pave the way for fit-again Robbie Henshaw to partner Garry Ringrose in midfield. Samoa head coach Steve Jackson made an impassioned defence of Aki's future participation in the tournament after the match, and said his team would "do everything we can to make sure he gets on the field next week."

The 29-year-old has 48 hours to appeal the decision, so has the right to launch a further challenge. But precious few attempts yield a reversal of the original ruling.

Ireland flew out specialist lawyer Derek Hegarty to Japan for Aki's disciplinary hearing, but the William Fry partner was unable to convince the panel to overturn the red card decision.