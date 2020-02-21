Ireland's Iain Henderson to miss England Six Nations game due to family reasons

Ireland lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out of Sunday's Six Nations game with England due to family reasons.

Devin Toner will take the No 4 shirt from Henderson for the match at Twickenham and win his 70th cap.

Ireland can clinch the Triple Crown with victory in south-west London following successive home victories over Scotland and Wales.

Devin Toner is promoted to the starting line-up

Ulster captain Henderson, who has made 55 international appearances, started each of those matches at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, while Toner twice came off the bench.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell had initially named an unchanged starting XV for the meeting with Eddie Jones' side.

Connacht lock Ultan Dillane will take Toner's place among the replacements.

0:23 Ireland head coach Andy Farrell talks about the inspiration the team got when U2 singer Bono visited the team's hotel Ireland head coach Andy Farrell talks about the inspiration the team got when U2 singer Bono visited the team's hotel

Ireland: 15 Jordan Larmour, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Johnny Sexton (C), 9 Conor Murray; 1 Cian Healy, 2 Rob Herring, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Devin Toner, 5 James Ryan, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 CJ Stander.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Ultan Dillane, 20 Caelan Doris, 21 John Cooney, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Keith Earls.