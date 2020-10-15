Iain Henderson: Ireland lock to miss Six Nations run-in due to suspension

Iain Henderson will miss Ireland's games against Italy and France

Ulster captain Iain Henderson has been ruled out of Ireland's two remaining Six Nations games after receiving a three-match ban for his red card against the Ospreys.

Henderson, 28, was sent off in the 75th minute of Ulster's win on Saturday for charging into a ruck and making contact with Ospreys' Dan Evans.

The lock started two of Ireland's three Six Nations games earlier this year but will now miss the home game against Italy on October 24 and the trip to France a week later.

A PRO14 disciplinary committee said Henderson's offence would usually carry a six-week ban but it was reduced to three weeks on the back of his "clean disciplinary record".

Henderson's ban expires on November 9 which means he will be available for Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup campaign. Their first fixture is against Wales on November 13.

Ireland were already without Leinster back Jordan Larmour after he was ruled out of the entire autumn campaign with a dislocated shoulder.