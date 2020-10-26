John Cooney drafted into Ireland's Six Nations squad, Jamison Gibson-Park a doubt

John Cooney has been added to Ireland's squad for the Six Nations match against France

Ulster's John Cooney has been called into the Ireland squad for the Six Nations finale against France in Paris on Saturday.

Cooney will provide additional cover at scrum-half with a fitness concern over Jamison Gibson-Park after the weekend win against Italy.

Gibson-Park reported a tight hamstring after the 50-17 Dublin victory which took Ireland to the top of the Six Nations standings.

The 28-year-old was preferred to Cooney as Conor Murray's back-up for the Italy clash and came off the bench to win his first cap.

Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of the Stade de France clash with a facial injury suffered when he made contact with the knee of Italy winger Edoardo Padovani.

Garry Ringrose is facing a spell on the sidelines after breaking his jaw

The Irish Rugby Football Union has confirmed utility back Keith Earls is finishing his rehabilitation programme at their High Performance Centre.

A decision over Earls' availability will be made in the next few days.

Following the conclusion of the Six Nations, Ireland turn attention to their Autumn Nations Cup campaign which starts in November.

They are scheduled to face Wales on November 13, England on November 21, and Georgia eight days later.