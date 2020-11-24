Ireland call Eric O'Sullivan into Autumn Nations Cup squad for Georgia game

Ulster prop Eric O'Sullivan has been called into Andy Farrell's Ireland squad

Ireland have added uncapped prop Eric O'Sullivan to their squad for the Autumn Nations Cup clash with Georgia, while Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw remain sidelined.

Ulster player O'Sullivan has been called up by head coach Andy Farrell after Ed Byrne sustained a calf problem ahead of Saturday's loss to England.

Leinster prop Byrne will continue his rehabilitation.

Captain Sexton and centre Henshaw missed the 18-7 Twickenham defeat due to hamstring and groin injuries, respectively.

The pair will remain unavailable for Sunday's game against the Lelos as Farrell's men complete their Group A fixtures following victory over Wales and defeat to England.

Munster prop John Ryan, who suffered an unspecified issue in the warm-up in London, is expected to resume full training later in the week.

Georgia travel to Dublin having lost each of their two Autumn Nations Cup fixtures without scoring a point.

Conor Murray says Ireland's players are desperate for another crack at toppling Eddie Jones' England after leaving Twickenham with "huge belief".

Jones' World Cup finalists continued their recent dominance over the Irish by easing to a convincing 18-7 Autumn Nations Cup success on Saturday.

Andy Farrell's outclassed visitors never looked like preventing a fourth successive defeat to their rivals and must wait until the final round of the 2021 Six Nations in March for an opportunity to halt that run.