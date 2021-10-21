Greg McWilliams to replace Adam Griggs as Ireland women's head coach

Greg McWilliams was assistant coach when Ireland won a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2013

Greg McWilliams will replace Adam Griggs as Ireland women's head coach next month.

Griggs will remain in charge for the autumn internationals against the United States and Japan before stepping down when his contract expires at the end of November.

The New Zealander notified the IRFU of his intention to step down after failing to qualify for next year's Women's Rugby World Cup.

McWilliams, who has most recently been working in the US, was assistant coach when Ireland won the 2013 Six Nations Grand Slam and reached the 2014 World Cup semi-finals.

"It's such an exciting time for women's sport globally," said McWilliams. "There is a terrific energy building and I'm very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of that journey, continuing on from the great work paved by Adam and his staff.

"I'm most looking forward to meeting the staff at the IRFU High Performance Centre, the players and their families.

"In the meantime, USA and Japan travel to Dublin in a few weeks. It's a brilliant challenge for the squad against two quality teams.

"Think of how powerful two strong performances would be for our players against top opposition. It would be massive for momentum as we begin the next World Cup cycle."

Griggs is to continue working for the IRFU as provincial talent coach for Leinster in both the men's and women's game.

He said: "It has been an enjoyable and challenging period. It was bitterly disappointing to exit the World Cup qualification as we did, however, I believe the group can take pride in their personal growth and development as rugby players."