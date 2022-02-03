Six Nations 2022 Ireland vs Wales: Mack Hansen in for Test debut, Bundee Aki starts ahead of Robbie Henshaw

Connacht wing Mack Hansen will make his Ireland Test debut vs Wales in Dublin

Connacht wing Mack Hansen will make his Ireland debut on Saturday against Wales in the Six Nations, while Bundee Aki starts ahead of Robbie Henshaw in midfield.

In starting, 23-year-old Australia-born Hansen has beaten Ulster's Robert Baloucoune to a place in the team, with Keith Earls (hamstring) and James Lowe out injured.

Ulster centre James Hume, who has been in superb form at provincial level so far this season, is named among the replacements as Henshaw is left out of the matchday 23 completely.

Experienced centre Robbie Henshaw has been left out of the matchday squad entirely

Ireland 2022 Six Nations fixtures Saturday, February 5 Wales (H) 2.15pm Saturday February 12 France (A) 4.45pm Sunday, February 27 Italy (H) 3pm Saturday, March 12 England (A) 4.45pm Saturday, March 19 Scotland (H) 4.45pm

Otherwise, the team named by Andy Farrell is as expected with 13 of the XV having started in November's sensational 29-20 victory over the All Blacks in Dublin.

Aside from the introduction of Hansen, the only other change sees Munster second row Tadhg Beirne start alongside Leinster's James Ryan, with Ulster's Iain Henderson unavailable due to an ankle injury.

Tadhg Beirne starts alongside James Ryan in the second row, after an outstanding season to date

Leinster full-back Hugo Keenan and Munster wing Andrew Conway complete the back three alongside Hansen, while Leinster's Garry Ringrose partners Aki at centre again.

Johnny Sexton captains Ireland from out-half, while his Leinster team-mate Jamison Gibson-Park keeps Munster's Conor Murray on the bench to start at scrum-half.

All-Leinster front row and back rows remain in situ as Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong combine, as do Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

Ulster centre James Hume has been named among the replacements, such has been his impressive form

On the bench, Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan and loosehead Cian Healy are picked ahead of Ulster's Rob Herring and Munster's Dave Kilcoyne respectively, while Munster trio Peter O'Mahony, Murray, Joey Carbery are also listed - the latter named ahead of Jack Carty despite not playing since December 12 due to a broken elbow.

Connacht's Finlay Bealham completes the replacements as tighthead cover, in addition to the aforementioned Hume.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will know victory vs Wales is essential with tough away trips to Paris and Twickenham to come

Ireland: 15 Huge Keenan, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Mack Hansen, 10 Johnny Sexton (c), 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 James Ryan, 6 Caelan Doris, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Ryan Baird, 20 Peter O'Mahony, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 James Hume.