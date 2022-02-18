Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher ruled out for rest of Six Nations due to shoulder injury

Ronan Kelleher's Six Nations is over

Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out of the remainder of their Six Nations campaign with a shoulder injury.

Kelleher suffered the injury during last weekend's defeat to France and left Stade de France with his arm in a sling.

The 24-year-old, who has formed a formidable front-row partnership with Leinster team-mates Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter since making his debut during the 2020 Six Nations, was replaced after 25 minutes of the 30-24 loss in Paris.

Kelleher, who spent time training with the British and Irish Lions last summer, was Ireland's top try scorer in 2021, with six scores in 10 appearances.

He became only the fourth Irishman - and the first since Denis Hickie in August 2003 - to score four tries in one match after achieving the feat in a 71-10 victory over the United States in July.

Kelleher's injury hands a big opportunity to another young Leinster hooker, Dan Sheehan, who deputised impressively when he won his fourth cap off the bench against Les Bleus.

Sheehan, 23, is Leinster's top tryscorer this season with seven tries, despite coming off the bench in five of his eight appearances.

ℹ️ 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞.



Unfortunately Rónan Kelleher has been ruled out of the remainder of our #GuinnessSixNations campaign with a shoulder injury sustained in Paris last weekend.



Wishing you a speedy recovery, Rónan! 🟢#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/tFV34tTAFb — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 18, 2022

The fit-again Rob Herring is another option available to head coach Andy Farrell.

Ireland sit third in the Six Nations table, three points behind France and level on points with England.

They face Italy in Dublin on February 27 before finishing their campaign with a trip to England and a home finale against Scotland on March 12 and 19 respectively.

Andy Farrell admits France are in pole position but says Ireland won't be throwing in the towel

Andy Farrell is convinced Ireland will remain in title contention for the duration of the Six Nations on the evidence of Saturday's engrossing defeat to France.

Head coach Farrell hailed the spirit and character of his players after they threatened to overturn a 22-7 deficit in Paris before falling agonisingly short in a thrilling bonus-point loss.

Results from round two have left the tournament finely poised with Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales each with a win and defeat apiece, behind Fabien Galthie's early pacesetters.

While Les Bleus are now in pole position to end their 12-year wait for championship glory, Farrell is far from ready to throw in the towel.

"History shows you that you've got to be ready in the Six Nations," he said.

"You've got to make sure that your own house is in order in regards to your next game and you look at the competition with Wales winning against Scotland, England losing their first game and so, yes, France are in pole position.

"At the same time, we move into our next game and try our best to be at our best and take each game from there.

"I'm sure that if we continue to show the fight and character that we have done here [in Paris], which was an unbelievable Test match, we'll be in the mix towards the end of it."