Six Nations: Joey Carbery starts with Johnny Sexton on bench for Ireland vs Italy

Joey Carbery has retained the starting 10 jersey with Johnny Sexton on the bench for Ireland

Joey Carbery will start at fly-half with Johnny Sexton on the bench for Ireland against Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Michael Lowry has been selected at full-back and will earn his first international cap as one of six changes made by head coach Andy Farrell.

James Lowe returns from injury meaning that Mack Hansen switches wings and takes the place of Andrew Conway.

Peter O'Mahony will lead the outfit from the back row, alongside Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.

Up front, Dan Sheehan is set to make his first start for Ireland, as will lock Ryan Baird due to the injury absences of Ronan Kelleher and James Ryan. Ryan has been ruled out due to an adductor issue.

Johnny Sexton will be part of Ireland's replacements and look to make an impact off the bench

Sexton, who missed Ireland's match against France due to a hamstring injury, announced his return to fitness on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old is given a place on Ireland's bench and is joined there by Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Craig Casey and James Hume.

Ireland go into Round Three of the Championship trailing leaders France by three points, after securing a losing bonus point in Paris. The team finish their campaign with a trip to England and a home finale against Scotland.

Guinness Six Nations - Table Played Win Draw Loss BP LBP Points 1. France 2 2 0 0 1 0 9 2. England 2 1 0 1 1 1 6 3. Ireland 2 1 0 1 1 1 6 4. Scotland 2 1 0 1 0 1 5 5. Wales 2 1 0 1 0 0 4 6. Italy 2 0 0 2 0 0 0

Italy's head coach Kieran Crowley has selected Leonardo Marin at inside centre for his first Test start. Pierre Bruno comes in out wide and Giovanni Pettinelli is given the nod at blindside flanker.

The Azzurri travel to the Aviva Stadium seeking to end a run of 34 consecutive defeats in the tournament following their 33-0 loss to England last time out.

Guinness Six Nations - Round Three Fixtures Saturday at 2.15pm Scotland vs France Saturday at 4.45pm England vs Wales Sunday at 3pm Ireland vs Italy

Ireland XV: 15. Michael Lowry 14. Mack Hansen, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe, 10. Joey Carbery, 9. Jamison Gibson Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Tadhg Beirne, 5. Ryan Baird 6. Peter O'Mahony (captain), 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16. Rob Herring, 17. Dave Kilcoyne, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Kieran Treadwell, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Craig Casey, 22. Johnny Sexton, 23. James Hume.

Italy XV: 15. Edoardo Padovani, 14. Pierre Bruno, 13. Juan Ignacio Brex, 12. Leonardo Marco, 11. Montanna Ione, 10. Paolo Garbisi, 9. Stephen Varney, 1. Danilo Fischetti, 2. Gianmarco Lucchesi, 3. Pietro Ceccarelli, 4. Niccolo Cannone, 5. Federico Ruzza, 6. Giovanni Pettinelli, 7. Michele Lamaro (captain), 8. Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: 16. Epalahame Faiva, 17. Ivan Nemer, 18. Tiziano Pasquali, 19 David Sisi, 20. Manuel Zuliani, 21. Braam Steyn, 22. Alessandro Fusco, 23. Marco Zanon.