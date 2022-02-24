Six Nations: Rory Darge set to make first Scotland start in match against France

Scotland host France at Murrayfield at 2.15pm on Saturday afternoon

Rory Darge is set to make his first international start for Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations match against France.

The Glasgow Warriors flanker made his debut in Cardiff and is named alongside Hamish Watson and Magnus Bradbury in a new-look starting back row.

Exeter Chiefs' Sam Skinner replaces his club team-mate Jonny Gray, who is ruled out through injury, in the second row and is joined by Grant Gilchrist.

Ali Price and Finn Russell are selected as Scotland's half-back pairing for the sixth game in a row, with Stuart Hogg leading the team out 10 years after his first start for Scotland.

In the replacements, Mark Bennett makes his return to a Scotland squad for the first time since 2018.

Guinness Six Nations - Table Played Win Draw Loss BP LBP Points 1. France 2 2 0 0 1 0 9 2. England 2 1 0 1 1 1 6 3. Ireland 2 1 0 1 1 1 6 4. Scotland 2 1 0 1 0 1 5 5. Wales 2 1 0 1 0 0 4 6. Italy 2 0 0 2 0 0 0

Jonathan Danty returns to France's XV and is the only personnel change from the team that defeated Ireland in Paris.

The Stade Francais centre takes the place of Gabin Villiere, who has been ruled out with a fractured sinus.

Guinness Six Nations- Round Three Fixtures Saturday at 2.15pm Scotland vs France Saturday at 4.45pm England vs Wales Sunday at 3pm Ireland vs Italy

Yoram Moefana, who started at inside centre against Ireland, will move into Villiere's position on the wing, with Danty taking over from Moefana in the 12 jersey.

France are the only side still in with a chance of securing the Grand Slam but to keep their hopes alive, they will have to win at Murrayfield for the first time since 2014.

Scotland XV: 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ali Price, 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Stuart McInally, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Sam Skinner, 5. Grant Gilchrist (vice-captain), 6. Rory Darge, 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Magnus Bradbury.

Replacements: 16. George Turner, 17. Oli Kebble, 18. WP Nel, 19. Jamie Hodgson, 20. Nick Haining, 21. Ben White, 22. Blair Kinghorn, 23. Mark Bennett.

France XV: 15. Melvyn Jaminet, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Jonathan Danty, 11. Yoram Moefana, 10. Romain Ntamack. 9. Antoine Dupont, 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Cameron Woki, 5. Paul Willemse, 6. François Cros, 7. Anthony Jelonch, 8. Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16. Peato Mauvaka, 17. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18. Demba Bamba, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. Thibaud Flament, 21. Dylan Cretin, 22. Maxime Lucu, 23. Thomas Ramos.