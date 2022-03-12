Six Nations 2022:Player ratings from England's 32-15 loss to Ireland
How the players from England and Ireland rated out of 10 after an enthralling Six Nations encounter at Twickenham
By PA
Last Updated: 12/03/22 7:54pm
Ireland secured a bonus-point victory at Twickenham to keep their Six Nations title hopes alive and end England's in the process, but not before the 14-man hosts had put up a real fight in a 32-15 defeat.
Here's how the players rated...
England
Freddie Steward: The full-back's presence grew as the match reached its decisive phase. 7/10
Max Malins: Unable to get involved as his pack sucked Ireland into the closer quarters where the odds were evened. 6
Joe Marchant: Known for his attacking repertoire but it was his defence that held up to scrutiny. 7
Henry Slade: Like Marchant, rolled up his sleeves to help halt the green tide with a series of tackles. 7
Jack Nowell: Packed down in the back row to cover for Charlie Ewels and was immense. 8
Marcus Smith: Kicked his goals and managed a difficult game well, but others around him shone more. 7
Harry Randall: Among the weaker links against Ireland, but Ben Youngs hardly improved matters. 6
Ellis Genge: A team-mate could be heard calling him an "animal" on the ref mic - and it was meant as a compliment. Towering performance. 8
Jamie George Roared on every England mini-victory like he had won the World Cup. Outstanding. 8
Kyle Sinckler: Did not to reach the interval after taking a knock, but powerful until then. 6
Maro Itoje: Led English resistance on both sides of the ball. The Saracens lock was everywhere. 8
Charlie Ewels: Sent off after 82 seconds for a dangerous tackle and can have no complaints. 4
Courtney Lawes: Rose to the occasion knowing it would take a super human effort to keep England in touch. 7
Tom Curry: Limped off with a hamstring injury in the first half and England missed his work-rate. 6
Sam Simmonds: The pick of England's back row cut Tadhg Furlong in two with one tackle. 8
Replacements: Most contributed fully, Alex Dombrandt playing far longer than he might have expected after Curry went off. Ben Youngs kicking the ball away was disappointing. 6
Ireland
Hugo Keenan: Exceptional energy and work-rate rewarded with his sixth international try. Strong under the high ball. 8
Andrew Conway: Struggled to influence the game from an attacking perspective but produced with the boot including a stunning spiral kick to touch. 7
Garry Ringrose: Made a couple of sharp breaks and put in his share of tackles. At times wasteful in possession. 6
Bundee Aki: Added much-needed beef on a breathless afternoon but was relatively quiet and made limited impact. 6
James Lowe: Capitalised on oceans of space to expertly finish the opening score and had a pivotal role in the final try. 8
Johnny Sexton: Not his finest game in the green jersey. Soaked in his surroundings as he exited Twickenham for probably the last time. 7
Jamison Gibson-Park: Arguably the sharpest man on the pitch, constantly propelling Ireland forward with his quick thinking. 9
Cian Healy: Struggled on his first Test start in a year as depleted England enjoyed scrum success. 5
Dan Sheehan: Started magnificently on his first meaningful Test start but part of a front row which was second best. 7
Tadhg Furlong: A tireless shift, albeit Ireland's scrum constantly malfunctioned and remains a work-on. 6
Tadhg Beirne: Scrapped hard on what proved to an extremely testing afternoon for the error-strewn visitors. 7
James Ryan: Forced off inside two minutes by contact from the red-carded Charlie Ewels. N/A
Peter O'Mahony: Had mixed success in attempting to inspire Ireland when they were in danger of crumbling. 6
Josh van der Flier: Another solid showing from an increasingly influential player. Teed up Lowe's try. 7
Caelan Doris: A class act and a fine sight when in full flow. Denied a first-half try by Ringrose's knock-on. 8
Replacements: Andy Farrell was reliant on his bench to end the resistance of the heroic English, with subs Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham claiming crucial tries. 8