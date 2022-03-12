Six Nations 2022:Player ratings from England's 32-15 loss to Ireland

Maro Itoje was at his very best during England's contest with Ireland

Ireland secured a bonus-point victory at Twickenham to keep their Six Nations title hopes alive and end England's in the process, but not before the 14-man hosts had put up a real fight in a 32-15 defeat.

Here's how the players rated...

England

Freddie Steward: The full-back's presence grew as the match reached its decisive phase. 7/10

Max Malins: Unable to get involved as his pack sucked Ireland into the closer quarters where the odds were evened. 6

Joe Marchant: Known for his attacking repertoire but it was his defence that held up to scrutiny. 7

Henry Slade: Like Marchant, rolled up his sleeves to help halt the green tide with a series of tackles. 7

Jack Nowell: Packed down in the back row to cover for Charlie Ewels and was immense. 8

Marcus Smith continues to step up on the international stage

Marcus Smith: Kicked his goals and managed a difficult game well, but others around him shone more. 7

Harry Randall: Among the weaker links against Ireland, but Ben Youngs hardly improved matters. 6

Ellis Genge: A team-mate could be heard calling him an "animal" on the ref mic - and it was meant as a compliment. Towering performance. 8

Jamie George Roared on every England mini-victory like he had won the World Cup. Outstanding. 8

Kyle Sinckler: Did not to reach the interval after taking a knock, but powerful until then. 6

Maro Itoje: Led English resistance on both sides of the ball. The Saracens lock was everywhere. 8

Charlie Ewels: Sent off after 82 seconds for a dangerous tackle and can have no complaints. 4

Courtney Lawes: Rose to the occasion knowing it would take a super human effort to keep England in touch. 7

Tom Curry: Limped off with a hamstring injury in the first half and England missed his work-rate. 6

Sam Simmonds: The pick of England's back row cut Tadhg Furlong in two with one tackle. 8

Replacements: Most contributed fully, Alex Dombrandt playing far longer than he might have expected after Curry went off. Ben Youngs kicking the ball away was disappointing. 6

Ireland

Hugo Keenan: Exceptional energy and work-rate rewarded with his sixth international try. Strong under the high ball. 8

Andrew Conway: Struggled to influence the game from an attacking perspective but produced with the boot including a stunning spiral kick to touch. 7

Garry Ringrose: Made a couple of sharp breaks and put in his share of tackles. At times wasteful in possession. 6

Bundee Aki: Added much-needed beef on a breathless afternoon but was relatively quiet and made limited impact. 6

James Lowe: Capitalised on oceans of space to expertly finish the opening score and had a pivotal role in the final try. 8

Johnny Sexton: Not his finest game in the green jersey. Soaked in his surroundings as he exited Twickenham for probably the last time. 7

Jamison Gibson-Park: Arguably the sharpest man on the pitch, constantly propelling Ireland forward with his quick thinking. 9

Cian Healy: Struggled on his first Test start in a year as depleted England enjoyed scrum success. 5

Dan Sheehan: Started magnificently on his first meaningful Test start but part of a front row which was second best. 7

Tadhg Furlong worked hard in the loose during the Test match

Tadhg Furlong: A tireless shift, albeit Ireland's scrum constantly malfunctioned and remains a work-on. 6

Tadhg Beirne: Scrapped hard on what proved to an extremely testing afternoon for the error-strewn visitors. 7

James Ryan: Forced off inside two minutes by contact from the red-carded Charlie Ewels. N/A

Peter O'Mahony: Had mixed success in attempting to inspire Ireland when they were in danger of crumbling. 6

Josh van der Flier: Another solid showing from an increasingly influential player. Teed up Lowe's try. 7

Caelan Doris: A class act and a fine sight when in full flow. Denied a first-half try by Ringrose's knock-on. 8

Replacements: Andy Farrell was reliant on his bench to end the resistance of the heroic English, with subs Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham claiming crucial tries. 8