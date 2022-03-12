Gallagher Premiership: Table-toppers Leicester Tigers and Saracens both win
Curtis Rona's first-half red card derailed London Irish's bid to become the first team in 12 matches to defeat Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road; Saracens see off a spirited Newcastle Falcons side to claim a 36-21 bonus point win
Leicester Tigers scored seven tries in their 47-28 win against London Irish to maintain their lead at the top of the Gallagher Premiership on Saturday.
Steve Borthwick's table-toppers were just two points ahead when Curtis Rona's shoulder connected with Jasper Wiese's head, resulting in his dismissal shortly before the half-hour mark.
With the man advantage, Tigers cashed in as Harry Potter crossed and a penalty try award secured a 10th Premiership try-scoring bonus point of the season.
Paddy Jackson's hat-trick of penalties kept the Exiles in touch before Henry Arundell's try early in the second half, while his side was temporarily down to 13 men, cut the deficit to five points.
But Tommy Reffell's neat finish, Nemani Nadolo's second of the encounter and Chris Ashton's first Tigers score wrapped up an emphatic victory before Matt Cornish grabbed a late consolation try.
Sarries secure bonus point win
Saracens saw off a spirited Newcastle Falcons side to claim a 36-21 bonus-point win.
Hooker Tom Woolstencroft, a penalty try, full-back Elliott Obatoyinbo, winger Rotimi Segun and Alex Goode all went over the whitewash to earn a bonus point victory for the visitors.
Hooker George McGuigan scored two tries, while fly-half Will Haydon-Wood kept Falcons in touch until the final 10 minutes when Sarries raced away with the win.
Sharks keep top-four spot hopes alive
Sale Sharks remain in the hunt for a top-four place after they overcame fellow play-off hopefuls Gloucester 26-24 at the AJ Bell Stadium.
In an entertaining encounter, the Sharks went into the break 19-12 ahead thanks to tries from Faf De Klerk, AJ MacGinty and JP Du Preez.
The Cherry and Whites remained in contention, however, as Santiago Socino touched down twice, but the game appeared to be slipping away when Jean-Luc Du Preez crossed the whitewash for the hosts.
Sale were in complete control but a Charlie Chapman intercept got the visitors back into the game before Louis Hillman-Cooper set up an exciting finale.
However, the home side held on for the win.
Hearle hat-trick in thrilling win for Warriors
Worcester wing Alex Hearle scored a hat-trick of tries as the Warriors edged a breathtaking game of nine tries 35-31 against Exeter at Sixways.
The bonus-point win moved Warriors off the bottom of the table as Exeter's four- match winning run in the Premiership came to an end with the early red card for Chiefs centre Tom Hendrickson proving decisive.
Noah Heward and Harri Doel also scored tries for Warriors with Finn Smith adding five conversions.
Santiago Grondona, Tom O'Flaherty, Jack Innard, Max Norey and Dave Ewers were Exeter's try-scores with Joe Simmonds kicking three conversions.