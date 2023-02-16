Six Nations: Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne will miss the remainder of the tournament
Last Updated: 16/02/23 1:22pm
Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne will miss the remainder of the Six Nations after being ruled out for up to 12 weeks with an ankle injury.
The 31-year-old Munster player will undergo surgery on Thursday, having been forced off early in the second half of Saturday's 32-19 win over France in Dublin.
Beirne, who has started his country's last 14 Tests, left the Aviva Stadium on crutches.
"Tadhg Beirne will undergo surgery today [Thursday] on the ankle injury he sustained in Saturday's win over France," read a tweet from the Irish Rugby Football Union.
"Unfortunately, Tadhg will be ruled out for up to 12 weeks."