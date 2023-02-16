Six Nations: Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne will miss the remainder of the tournament

Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne will miss the remainder of the Six Nations after being ruled out for up to 12 weeks with an ankle injury.

The 31-year-old Munster player will undergo surgery on Thursday, having been forced off early in the second half of Saturday's 32-19 win over France in Dublin.

Beirne, who has started his country's last 14 Tests, left the Aviva Stadium on crutches.

"Tadhg Beirne will undergo surgery today [Thursday] on the ankle injury he sustained in Saturday's win over France," read a tweet from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

"Unfortunately, Tadhg will be ruled out for up to 12 weeks."