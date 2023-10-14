Rugby World Cup: No fairytale ending for Ireland's Johnny Sexton as New Zealand win quarter-final

Johnny Sexton signed off as an Ireland player following the defeat to New Zealand

An emotional Johnny Sexton was left deflated after his dreams of retiring as an Ireland player with a World Cup victory were shattered by a mighty All Blacks display.

New Zealand held on to win a nerve-jangling quarter-final over a thoroughly-impressive and ultimately-devastated Ireland 28-24 in Paris and move on the face Argentina in the semi-finals on Friday.

For Ireland captain Sexton this was not the fairytale ending that he, his team and his nation had hoped for.

"You've got to work hard for fairytale endings, we didn't get it and that's just life," said the 38-year-old Irish legend.

Sexton applauds the Irish fans at the Stade de France

"We didn't leave a stone unturned, we ticked every box, trained the house down.

"I'm very proud of the boys, proud of the nation, the country, we couldn't have done any more really.

"It's fine margins, they sucker-punched us on a couple of tries and we had to work really hard for our tries, that's what champions do.

"Fair play to them, they're a cracking team

"It's been amazing, these last six weeks have been a dream. This group, these fans and I'm just gutted we couldn't do it for them.

"I thought after a slow enough start we played alright.

The All Blacks are heading to fourth straight Rugby World Cup semi-final

"Fair play to the All Blacks, they're a very good team and well coached."

Sexton retires as Ireland's highest scorer, having contributed 1,108 points over 119 matches.

Farrell praises 'best-ever Irish player' Sexton

Sexton reacts after Ireland scored a penalty try against the All Blacks

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell paid tribute to Sexton after the game.

"First and foremost he's an outstanding human being," said Farrell. "He's probably the best-ever player to play for Ireland.

"That was one hell of a game and somebody had to lose - unfortunately it was us.

Andy Farrell labelled Sexton as the best-ever Irish rugby player

"I was so proud of the way we came back and kept attacking them right until the death.

"We've had a good run but sport can be cruel sometimes. I guess that's why we love it."