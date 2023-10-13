Rugby World Cup: England name Marcus Smith at full-back with George Ford on bench for Fiji quarter-final

Owen Farrell will play at fly-half and Marcus Smith at full-back with George Ford left on the bench as Steve Borthwick confirmed England's line-up for Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Fiji.

As reported on Thursday, Ford has been dropped for the clash in Marseille despite his starring role in France so far, with captain Farrell given the vote of confidence to play at No 10.

Smith is named at full-back again - as was the case for the first time in his career for the pool match against Chile - with Freddie Steward dropped completely.

There are two changes in total from the side that narrowly beat Samoa last Saturday, with Elliot Daly also returning on the left wing.

Alex Mitchell continues at scrum-half.

Manu Tuilagi teams up with Joe Marchant in the centres, with Jonny May on the right and Daly on the left.

Borthwick has again included veteran prop Dan Cole in the starting team ahead of Kyle Sinckler. Ellis Genge and Jamie George complete the front row.

"Everyone knows just what an unpredictably dangerous opposition Fiji can be," Borthwick said.

"However, we have shown in the group stages how we can win games and we will be calling on that experience and determination to ensure we carry on our journey."

The match kicks off at 4pm on Sunday.

England: 15 Marcus Smith, 14 Jonny May, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Elliot Daly, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Alex Mitchell, 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Martin, 20 Billy Vunipola, 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Ollie Lawrence.

Explaining and analysing Borthwick's selection decisions

Sky Sports News' Eleanor Roper:

On Smith at full-back

"Marcus Smith will bring so much excitement, for a start. He's been used for a while now as a late replacement at 15, we've seen him come on a few times for Freddie Steward, and he just brings that pace, that electricity, that unpredictability. It's what everyone loves to watch. It's a brilliant attacking game.

"We've seen him do it for years at Harlequins in his usual position of fly-half, but he has talked about how in the summer in the England camp Kevin Sinfield had come up with the suggestion of him trying and having a go at full-back, and it's gone well so far.

"They have been looking at a way to get Marcus Smith into this team. George Ford, Owen Farrell, are another two world-class fly-halves. So it's difficult.

"Borthwick has so much choice on that position so this is their way of getting Smith into the team."

On Farrell at 10 instead of Ford

"I don't think it's a surprise. Having listened to Borthwick, and if you listen to any of his press conferences over the last few weeks, he is fully behind Owen Farrell. He is his England captain and he could not be more supportive of Owen.

"By making him captain, as he did before this World Cup, we always knew that he would be first choice. Even when Ford was starting at 10, we saw Farrell kicking.

"One of the conversations heading into this week was what that centre partnership would look like against Fiji.

"We know Fiji are an incredibly powerful side, so while we might have before seen Ford at 10 and Farrell at 12, I think they need more power which is why they have gone for Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant.

"They need more force, they need more power, in the centre rather than a secondary playmaker."

Will 'magician' Smith thrive at full-back without Ford?

Farrell and Smith have been handed major roles in Borthwick's side to face Fiji

Speaking on Thursday after reports of Borthwick's likely bold selection for the crucial quarter-final first emerged, England World Cup-winner Matt Dawson told Sky Sports News: "There is no question that when Marcus Smith has been on the field something's happening.

"England look a very different side, particularly coming on at full-back with a little bit more space and a different type of responsibility, he can light up the England team.

"My question is how are they going to get the ball to him? Yes, from broken-field play, I'm not sure Fiji are going to kick as much as maybe an Ireland or a New Zealand, they are going to want to attack.

"So it's probably going to be down to England to give him the ball.

England's route to the quarter finals Pool matches October 7 England 18-17 Samoa September 23 England 71-0 Chile September 17 England 34-12 Japan September 9 England 27-10 Argentina

"So you need your distributors to give him the ball and George Ford is by far the best distributor. So, I'm torn a little bit.

"If they are going to go with Farrell, who can still sort of play that game but hasn't got it like George Ford, how are we going to get this magician into the game other than just through turnover ball because he can create havoc with the opposition. He can threaten Fiji and bring a different dimension to England."

England have won seven of their games against Fiji, the only defeat coming in their last meeting at Twickenham in August.

The winner of England vs Fiji will face either France or South Africa in the semi-finals, in Paris, on Saturday October 21.

The World Cup final is on Saturday October 28 at 8pm.

Follow England's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Fiji across Sky Sports' digital platforms from 3.30pm Sunday.