Six Nations: Ireland bring Ciaran Frawley in for injured Hugo Keenan; Caelan Doris passed fit to start vs Wales

Ciaran Frawley has been named to start for Ireland at full-back in place of the injured Hugo Keenan vs Wales in Six Nations Round 3, as Andy Farrell reverts the rest of his XV back to the side which won in France on the opening night.

Ireland began their campaign with a 38-17 victory over France in Marseille, before making six changes for their 36-0 Round 2 win over Italy in Dublin.

Frawley's introduction is the major team news, though, for his first Test start with Keenan out having suffered a knee injury vs the Azzurri.

The 26-year-old has featured more at inside-centre and fly-half for province Leinster in his career to date, but has been handed the full-back role over the likes of Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale, with other recognised options Jimmy O'Brien (neck) and Mack Hansen (shoulder) also out.

Image: Andy Farrell and Ireland will hope key man Hugo Keenan is fit to return for their trip to Twickenham in Round 4

Elsewhere, skipper and blindside Peter O'Mahony, centre Bundee Aki, scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, tighthead Tadhg Furlong, lock Tadhg Beirne and openside Josh van der Flier return to start.

Wings Calvin Nash and James Lowe start alongside Frawley to form the back-three, while Robbie Henshaw retains his place at outside-centre despite Garry Ringrose's return to training.

Image: Ireland skipper Peter O'Mahony is one of six returning players to the starting side

Jack Crowley starts at fly-half once more, while loosehead Andrew Porter and hooker Dan Sheehan combine with Furlong in the front-row.

Exciting 22-year-old lock Joe McCarthy partners Beirne in the second-row, while Caelan Doris - who captained Ireland vs Italy in Round 2, and missed training earlier this week - has been passed fit to play.

Image: No 8 Caelan Doris, who missed training earlier in the week, has been passed fit to start

Among a 6-2 split of replacements, loosehead Cian Healy and scrum-half Conor Murray return to the squad, while lock James Ryan, back-rows Ryan Baird and Jack Conan, and centre Stuart McCloskey drop to the bench.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher and uncapped Munster tighthead Oli Jager complete the squad.

Ireland: 15 Ciaran Frawley, 14 Calvin Nash, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Peter O'Mahony (c), 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Oli Jager, 19 James Ryan, 20 Ryan Baird, 21 Jack Conan, 22 Conor Murray, 23 Stuart McCloskey.

