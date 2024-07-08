Dan Sheehan: Ireland hooker faces long lay-off as knee injury ends South Africa tour

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan has suffered a serious knee injury and is heading home from the tour of South Africa while scrum-half Craig Casey is also set to miss Saturday's second Test in Durban, live on Sky Sports.

Sheehan, 25, suffered a suspected ACL tear during Saturday's first Test in Pretoria, which South Africa won 27-20, and faces a lengthy lay-off that is likely to rule him out until 2025.

Casey was carried off with concussion in the second half after a lengthy stoppage to the game while he received treatment on the pitch.

Image: Dan Sheehan suffered a serious knee injury during the first half of Ireland's defeat in Pretoria and was replaced at the interval

Ireland are counting the cost of an extremely physical contest at Loftus Versfeld. Robbie Henshaw was forced at half-time with suspected concussion while fellow centre Bundee Aki (shoulder), wing James Lowe (thigh) and full-back Jamie Osborne (groin) are also doubts.

Andrew Porter sustained a cut to his hand and left the pitch for treatment during the second half, but was able to return.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will name his team on Thursday as they chase only their second win over the Springboks on South African soil.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cheslin Kolbe pounced on a James Lowe mistake to score South Africa's second try in Saturday's first Test

What's next?

Ireland travelled Durban ahead of the second and final Test of the series against South Africa on Saturday July 13. That match is live on Sky Sports Action from 3.30pm (4pm kick-off).

Watch New Zealand vs England (8.05am kick-off) and Australia vs Wales (10.45am kick-off) earlier on the same day, both live on Sky Sports Action.

Live International Rugby Union Saturday 13th July 3:30pm

Watch England, Wales and Ireland's summer rugby union internationals exclusively live on Sky Sports. Stream rugby's summer internationals in 2024 and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.