Dan Sheehan: Ireland hooker faces long lay-off as knee injury ends South Africa tour

Dan Sheehan suffered a knee injury in Ireland's 27-20 loss to South Africa in the first Test; the hooker could be sidelined until 2025
Monday 8 July 2024 13:32, UK
Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan has suffered a serious knee injury and is heading home from the tour of South Africa while scrum-half Craig Casey is also set to miss Saturday's second Test in Durban, live on Sky Sports.
Sheehan, 25, suffered a suspected ACL tear during Saturday's first Test in Pretoria, which South Africa won 27-20, and faces a lengthy lay-off that is likely to rule him out until 2025.
Casey was carried off with concussion in the second half after a lengthy stoppage to the game while he received treatment on the pitch.
Ireland are counting the cost of an extremely physical contest at Loftus Versfeld. Robbie Henshaw was forced at half-time with suspected concussion while fellow centre Bundee Aki (shoulder), wing James Lowe (thigh) and full-back Jamie Osborne (groin) are also doubts.
Andrew Porter sustained a cut to his hand and left the pitch for treatment during the second half, but was able to return.
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will name his team on Thursday as they chase only their second win over the Springboks on South African soil.
