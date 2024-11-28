Ireland vs Australia: Cian Healy set to become Ireland's all-time leading cap holder in final Test of the year

Cian Healy is set to become Ireland's all-time leading caps holder when they host Australia in their final Test of the year on Saturday in Dublin.

The veteran prop has been named on the bench and will make his 134th international appearance if called upon, surpassing Brian O'Driscoll's record in the process.

Elsewhere, Sam Prendergast is retained at fly-half having made his first start against Fiji last week, with Jack Crowley among the replacements.

"Cian is a giant of Irish rugby and we are determined to provide him with the performance he deserves," Ireland coach Andy Farrell said.

Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park all come into the backline for the visit of Australia, who are led by former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt.

Ireland will be wearing a special kit to commemorate the team's 150th anniversary as they look to close out the year with a victory.

Image: Jamie Osborne is among four injured players who will miss Ireland's Autumn Nations clash against Australia

It will also be Farrell's last game before he temporarily vacates his head coaching role to take up the same position with the British and Irish Lions for next year's tour to Australia.

In that sense, Saturday's game in Dublin will be a chance for opposite numbers Farrell and Schmidt to assess each other ahead of that three-Test series, having previously worked together on the Ireland coaching ticket.

Ireland opened their autumn campaign with a disappointing loss to New Zealand but have since recorded wins over Argentina and Fiji, while Australia beat England and Wales before coming unstuck against Scotland last week.

Much of the Irish focus will be on two players at contrasting ends of their careers, with 21-year-old Prendergast handed the reins as Ireland seek their next stalwart at fly-half.

Image: Leinster back Osborne was forced off during Ireland's victory over Fiji with a groin issue

Then there is Healy who, at 37, will likely set a new benchmark for longevity at Test level if he comes off the bench some 15 years after his Ireland debut.

In the starting pack, Rónan Kelleher comes in at hooker despite Gus McCarthy's impressive showing against Fiji.

James Ryan will partner Joe McCarthy at lock, with Tadhg Beirne moving to the back row to partner Josh van der Flier and captain Caelan Doris.

Meanwhile, code-switcher Joseph Suaalii has recovered from injury to start for Australia.

The 21-year-old came off holding his right arm just a half-hour into Australia's 27-13 loss to Scotland last weekend that ended the Wallabies' bid for a first Grand Slam of the home unions since 1984.

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Rónan Kelleher, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (c).

Replacements: 16 Gus McCarthy, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Tom O'Toole, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Peter O'Mahony, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Garry Ringrose.

Australia: 15 Tom Wright, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Joseph Suaalii, 12 Len Ikitau, 11 Max Jorgensen, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Jake Gordon; 1 James Slipper, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Nick Frost, 5 Jeremy Williams, 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (c).

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20 Langi Gleeson, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Tane Edmed, 23 Harry Potter.

