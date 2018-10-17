Jonah Holmes says he must now 'prove himself' after Wales call-up

Leicester's Jonah Holmes earned inclusion into his first ever Wales squad on Tuesday

Leicester back Jonah Holmes was "ecstatic" after being selected in Wales' autumn Test squad.

Holmes is one of two uncapped players in Wales head coach Warren Gatland's 37-man group for games against Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa next month.

Holmes will be joined by Ospreys wing Luke Morgan in the squad, with both backs being rewarded for impressive club form.

Stockport-born Holmes, who scored 10 tries in 11 games for Leicester last season and has also shone this term, qualifies for Wales through his Welsh grandmother.

"I was ecstatic when I heard (of the call-up)," Holmes told Leicester Tigers' official website on Wednesday.

"It means nothing until I can prove myself on the international stage, but it's amazing to get the opportunity.

Holmes says he is focused on proving himself within the international set-up

"I go away this Sunday and obviously just have got to get my head down and try to prove in training what I'm capable of.

"I want to be a part of it as soon as possible and I am looking forward to the challenge."

Morgan said his elevation to the senior Wales squad had come "completely out of the blue".

The 26-year-old, Wales' record try-scorer on the world sevens circuit, has claimed four touchdowns in five games for the Ospreys this season since fully returning to 15-a-side rugby.

"It was completely out of the blue," Morgan said.

"It's something you dream of growing up as a boy, so to have that experience given to me now is just an amazing thing to have.

"Obviously, I'm delighted to have that call-up, so we will just have to see what happens over the next couple of weeks.

"I've had a good run of games, but it is a big shock for me.

Luke Morgan recently transferred from Wales Sevens to the 15s format, and has earned a maiden call-up too

"It will be a totally different experience to what I'm used to with the Wales Sevens, but I am used to being in and around the Vale (Wales' training base) and on the training pitches.

"However, the whole environment with different players, different coaches and a different level of rugby will be a new experience for me."

Morgan believes his switch from sevens to 15s has surpassed his expectations as he prepares to rub shoulders with the likes of George North, Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams.

"It has gone far better than I expected," he added. "I was given the chance (for the Ospreys) against Munster and I took it with both hands. I will also try and take this opportunity with Wales with both hands and try to show everyone what I can do.

"The next challenge for me now will be to go away and have a good few weeks in camp to hopefully get my name in the hat for selection for the first game (against Scotland)."