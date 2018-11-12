Samson Lee released from Wales squad ahead of Tonga international

Wales prop Samson Lee missed the wins over Scotland and Australia

Samson Lee has been released from Wales' autumn Tests squad due to a hamstring injury.

The Welsh Rugby Union said that prop Lee, who was not fit for Wales' opening November games against Scotland and Australia, has been released back to the Scarlets for further treatment.

The WRU also confirmed that full-back Leigh Halfpenny suffered concussion during Wales' 9-6 victory over Australia on Saturday and is currently undergoing relevant protocols.

Regarding 38 times-capped Lee, the WRU said: "It is envisaged the injury would prevent him from taking any part in Wales' remaining two autumn fixtures, so he has been released back to the Scarlets for further treatment."

Halfpenny, meanwhile, was on the receiving end of a challenge by Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi that forced him off seven minutes from time, but it went unpunished by referee Ben O'Keeffe.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland is expected to make wholesale changes for next Saturday's Principality Stadium clash against Tonga, which Halfpenny would probably have been rested for anyway, but he will be key to Welsh hopes of beating South Africa on November 24.