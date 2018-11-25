George North believes history-making Wales can still improve

George North believes Wales have more strength in depth

George North claims there is even more to come from Wales after their history-making autumn Test series.

Wales' 20-11 victory over South Africa completed a first four-from-four autumn return, while it also extended an unbeaten run to a 19-year, nine-game best and was their fourth win in a row against the Springboks.

Wales also won 10 games in a calendar year - they lost only twice and were undefeated at home - for the first time under head coach Warren Gatland.

Gatland says he hopes people "can concentrate on talking England up and how good Ireland are," with Wales slipping under the radar, but this month's performances have screamed Six Nations and World Cup intentions from the roof-tops.

Wales beat South Africa 20-11 in Cardiff on Saturday

In addition to the Springboks success, they toppled Australia for a first time since 2008, beat Scotland, and scored 50 second-half points to crush Tonga. Across the Scotland, Australia and South Africa games, Wales conceded just two tries.

"A first-ever clean sweep is not to be sniffed at," North said. "I think the boys are tremendously proud, and hopefully we have done the country proud.

"We know there is another level to go - there is more to come from us - but we can certainly be happy with how we've finished, and there is certainly a good foundation to push on from.

"I think we are in a good position in the sense that we have more strength in depth now. We have got players pushing on in many positions, and it is a fight every week to get your jersey.

Wales secured their fourth win in a row against the Springboks.

"We have also had a lot of senior players coming back who weren't on the summer tour, and that is just driving the standard up even more.

"I think this has been one of the best campaigns that I have been involved with. There is no hiding, it has been a very honest and very hard camp.

"'Gats' always speaks about the hard work. He likes being the underdog, and for us it works.

"We don't really shout and make a parade about it. We've put tough challenges ahead of us, and to finish the autumn four from four and we are still under the radar, it's a good position to be in."

Wales coach Warren Gatland likes being the underdog

Wales kick off their Six Nations campaign against France in Paris on February 1, while both England and Ireland have to visit Cardiff, and Gatland's group will go into European rugby's blue riband event having not lost since midway through last season's tournament.

Gatland said: "We want to just keep doing what we are doing and slip under the radar if possible, and hopefully after the performance (against South Africa) people can concentrate on talking England up and how good Ireland are, and we can concentrate on ourselves."