Gareth Davies and Liam Williams in contention for Wales' Six Nations opener at France

Wales assistant coach Robin McBryde has delivered a positive injury update ahead of Friday's Six Nations opener against France.

Scrum-half Gareth Davies and back Liam Williams had been hit by thigh and finger injuries respectively, but McBryde said on Monday that both players are in selection contention for Paris.

No 8 Ross Moriarty is also available and back in training following concussion, while Dan Biggar and Adam Beard are fit, but, as expected, Leigh Halfpenny, Scott Williams and Rhys Patchell are ruled out injured.

Wales have won their last nine Tests and victory over France would equal their longest unbeaten run since 1999.

Liam Williams (L) will be back to help Wales try and win a 10th Test match in a row

"It is not as lengthy [a list of absentees] as last week," Wales forwards specialist McBryde told reporters.

"When we selected a larger than normal squad (39 players) it was to cover. It has been good to welcome quite a few faces back today."

Halfpenny has been sidelined for nearly three months after sustaining concussion in the victory over Australia.

Warren Gatland expects Leigh Halfpenny to miss Wales' first two Six Nations games

"Leigh will miss the first couple of games," said Wales head coach Warren Gatland. "He is making progress, he is improving, and he has been taking part in training so for us we want to ease him back slowly.

"But there is not any pressure from us in terms of trying to rush him back because the most important thing is his health and his safety.

"Hopefully, we can potentially include him for the final games of the tournament."

Wales play just two home games in this year's championship, which includes a potential title-decider against defending champions Ireland on March 16.