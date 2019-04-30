Warren Gatland to return to New Zealand after son Bryn suffers serious foot injury

Bryn Gatland faced the British and Irish Lions, when his father was in charge, for the Provincial Barbarians in 2017

Wales head coach Warren Gatland will return home to New Zealand after his son Bryn suffered a serious foot injury during a Super Rugby game in Japan.

The Highlanders player sustained the injury during his team's 52-0 victory over the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old, who played fly-half for New Zealand Provincial Barbarians against Gatland's British and Irish Lions in 2017, has returned to New Zealand.

He will require surgery and faces a number of months on the sidelines.

"He's got a pretty major foot injury, so he's out for the season," Highlanders assistant coach Mark Hammett said.

"He's broken at least two of the metatarsals, done his ligaments and displaced something, so it's not very good and he'll definitely be in for an operation."

Earlier, Gatland named a 42-man World Cup training squad with players expected to join up for initial preparations for the competition towards the end of May.