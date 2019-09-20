Liam Williams says he has learned from Owen Farrell at Saracens

Liam Williams is aiming to round off what he described as the best year of his rugby career at the World Cup with Wales

Wales back Liam Williams says he has learned from Saracens team-mate Owen Farrell during what he described as the best year of his rugby career.

The 28-year-old is aiming to guide Wales to World Cup glory in Japan over the next six weeks - a feat which would complete a remarkable major trophy Grand Slam.

He had already helped Wales win the Six Nations title and Grand Slam, before then starting both finals as English giants Saracens secured a Heineken Champions Cup and Gallagher Premiership double.

"It has been the best year of my life in terms of the rugby aspect," Williams said. "You learn off the best players in the world like Owen Farrell and Alex Goode."

"I was injured quite a bit in my first year with Saracens. I was fortunate to win the Premiership that year but I didn't play in the semis or the final because I injured my shoulder, I think it was.

Saracens celebrate in their dressing room after winning the 2019 Premiership final

"I missed that and then played a big part last season. I played all the games in the Six Nations as well and it's a year I will never ever forget."

The World Cup is now his priority, starting with Wales' opening Pool D clash against Georgia in Toyota City on Monday.

"I am very excited," he said. "I didn't play much at the last World Cup as I got injured. I'm really looking forward to it.

"You train and train and train but you want to just get into the games.

"We always put a lot of pressure on ourselves. It's more expectation and knowing the country back home are expecting good things, and I am pretty sure we will be able to do that."