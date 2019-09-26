Robin McBryde says Wales must keep their discipline against Australia in crucial clash

Robin McBryde highlighted the key role flanker Justin Tipuric could play against Australia

Wales assistant coach Robin McBryde says their players are fully aware of the possible consequences of any disciplinary lapses during the World Cup.

Australia wing Reece Hodge will miss Sunday's Pool D showdown against Wales after receiving a three-match ban for a dangerous tackle.

Samoa players Rey Lee-Lo and Motu Matu'u are awaiting disciplinary hearings after they were cited for dangerous tackles during the victory over Russia on Tuesday.

But McBryde is hopeful Wales will escape such censure, although he admitted that tired limbs and weather conditions can affect that.

"Players are more than aware of the sanctions, and hopefully we won't see too many of them during the World Cup," said McBryde.

"It's a tough one. Anybody who has played rugby knows that things happen in a split-second.

"The aggressive nature and collision dominance that is spoken about in attack and defence means you have to be bang on the money.

"It's easier said than done when the fatigue has set in. If the conditions are humid and players are tired, that is when errors are made.

"Things happen very quickly in a game of rugby, and some calls are tough and others are not so hard to make.

"It's an ever-changing world in rugby with the influence the TMO [television match official] has. Players know they will have to do the utmost to keep their focus and concentration to not make silly errors."

Centre Hadleigh Parkes and hooker Ken Owens both took part in training on Wednesday after suffering knocks during the 43-14 victory over Georgia on Monday.

Lock Bradley Davies, who has come in for the injured Cory Hill, has arrived in Japan and was also involved in training.

Sunday's game in Tokyo is set to decide which team wins Pool D, with Wales hoping to follow their win against Australia 10 months ago with a further victory, although 13 successive defeats against the Wallabies proceeded that success.

Tipuric scores Wales' second try against Georgia

McBryde added: "Everybody realises the magnitude of this game. We know we can beat them, but other than that, this is a completely different tournament, a different game with a lot more at stake.

"We will take heart from the fact we know we can beat them, but it is different circumstances. It's going to be a good battle."

While recognising the threat of Australia, McBryde also highlighted the potential Wales openside flanker Justin Tipuric has to cause problems for the Wallabies.

"It's invaluable to have someone like Justin in the ranks, he brings that air of calmness. He doesn't say a lot but when he speaks it carries a lot of weight," said McBryde.

"I know he didn't get man-of-the-match award for the Georgia game but in my view he deserved it.

"To have someone like Justin with the experience he's got, encouraging him to share that with the group this week, it's just great really and makes my role as a coach much easier."