Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell hails 'unbelievable' Dan Biggar after crucial Australia victory

Wales' Dan Biggar received medical attention during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group D game against Australia

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell has hailed the bravery of his team-mate Dan Biggar, describing him as an 'unbelievable competitor' after their dramatic win over Australia.

Patchell was vital to Wales' victory, kicking 14 points after coming on as a substitute in the 32nd minute, including a pivotal late penalty.

However, his introduction was at the expense of fellow fly-half Biggar, who failed a head injury assessment [HIA] following a clash with Australia centre Samu Kerevi in a try-saving tackle.

Wales survived a second-half onslaught to beat Australia 29-25, their first World Cup win against the Wallabies in 32 years, and put themselves in full control of Pool D.

On Biggar's important tackle, Patchell said: "Fair play, that was a real act of bravery on our line. He flew into Kerevi. We were thinking that maybe here is a try and then he comes in with that tackle.

"He takes a lot of heat in the press for whatever reason, but it's only when you are around him on a day-to-day basis [you realise] what an unbelievable competitor he is and how much he wants to win."

Wales now have nine days until they come up against Fiji in Oita and Biggar will have to go through the required HIA protocols before being available for selection.

The squad will begin their preparations after arriving at their Lake Biwa base in Otsu and Patchell is aware of how important their victory over Australia was, but recognises it will mean nothing if they fail to back it up.

Patchell replaced Biggar as a 32nd minute substitute, kicking 14 points for Wales

"It was great to be out there and great to be able to help out in what was a massive squad effort," Patchell said.

"We said we needed a big performance. It is good that we went to the wire with them and came out the right side of the ledger.

"We have put ourselves in a good position, but there are two games still to go in the group, and it's important that we rest up properly, recover properly and prepare correctly for Fiji.

"[Australia] was a job well done in terms of getting the result, but it doesn't count for anything if we don't back it up against Fiji."