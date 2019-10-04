Shaun Edwards says Wales must reach World Cup semi-finals

Shaun Edwards was in the coaching team which led Wales to the semi-finals in 2011

Wales defence coach, Shaun Edwards says he will be "unbelievably disappointed" if they do not win their next three games and secure a World Cup semi-final place.

Wales will book a last-eight spot by beating Fiji in Oita on Wednesday.

Uruguay are then their final group opponents four days later, with the Six Nations champions red-hot favourites to finish top of Pool D.

France or Argentina are potential quarter-final opponents if they progress, while a semi-final appearance would equal best World Cup performances of 1987 and 2011.

Wales are favourites to top Pool D after their win over Australia

"We have been in the semi-final once, as a coaching group," Wales defence specialist Edwards said. "I think the two games we've just won, if we don't win our next three, I will be unbelievably disappointed.

"Obviously, if you do win your next three, you are in the semi-finals and back to where we were in 2011."

Wales know from experience just how dangerous their next opponents Fiji can be, having lost a 2007 World Cup pool game to them in Nantes which meant they were dumped out of the tournament.

Fiji got their first win at the World Cup by thrashing Georgia 45-10

They gained World Cup revenge for that defeat four years ago, yet Fiji's second-half destruction of Georgia on Thursday showcased a team packed with blistering try-scoring talent.

"They are definitely one of the teams who you don't want to break structure too much," Edwards added. "We are under no illusions about what they will bring. They are very well-coached and organised, and have that X-factor.

"They are definitely one of the best sides in the world at sevens, so that will cross over."