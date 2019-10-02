Robin McBryde says Wales must finish the job and win Rugby World Cup Pool D

Robin McBryde says it is important that Wales win Pool D

Wales assistant coach Robin McBryde says victories over Australia and Georgia "will not a matter a bit" if they fail to win Pool D at the Rugby World Cup.

Wales are in pole position to reach the quarter-finals as pool winners with games against Fiji and Uruguay to come.

If they retain a 100-per-cent record, it sets up a potential last-eight match with France or Argentina.

"It is important that we get the two victories," Wales assistant coach McBryde said. "The first two games will not matter a bit if we don't finish the job off, so we've just got to go about our business very professionally and look at it one game at a time.

Fiji have been beaten by Uruguay and Australia

"We know Fiji can be a dangerous team on their day. They weren't at their best against Uruguay, but that first half against Australia, they showed glimpses of what they can do.

"We will have to discuss selection because of the short turnaround, but we know we can get through it because we have done it before.

"There was a short turnaround between the Georgia and Australia games, with travelling in between. It was very intense over that period, so to come out on top against Australia was a fantastic achievement."