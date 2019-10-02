Wales News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Pundits
  • On Sky TV
  • Score Centre
  • Sky Bet
  • Get Sky Sports
More from Rugby Union

Robin McBryde says Wales must finish the job and win Rugby World Cup Pool D

Last Updated: 02/10/19 7:49am

Robin McBryde says it is important that Wales win Pool D
Robin McBryde says it is important that Wales win Pool D

Wales assistant coach Robin McBryde says victories over Australia and Georgia "will not a matter a bit" if they fail to win Pool D at the Rugby World Cup.

Wales are in pole position to reach the quarter-finals as pool winners with games against Fiji and Uruguay to come.

If they retain a 100-per-cent record, it sets up a potential last-eight match with France or Argentina.

"It is important that we get the two victories," Wales assistant coach McBryde said. "The first two games will not matter a bit if we don't finish the job off, so we've just got to go about our business very professionally and look at it one game at a time.

Fiji have been beaten by Uruguay and Australia
Fiji have been beaten by Uruguay and Australia

"We know Fiji can be a dangerous team on their day. They weren't at their best against Uruguay, but that first half against Australia, they showed glimpses of what they can do.

Also See:

"We will have to discuss selection because of the short turnaround, but we know we can get through it because we have done it before.

"There was a short turnaround between the Georgia and Australia games, with travelling in between. It was very intense over that period, so to come out on top against Australia was a fantastic achievement."

Trending

©2019 Sky UK