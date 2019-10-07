Wales make two changes for Fiji as Ross Moriarty and James Davies start

James Davies in action for Wales

Wales have made two changes to their side for their third Rugby World Cup Pool D encounter against Fiji on Wednesday.

Both changes are in the back row with Ross Moriarty in at No 8 while James Davies starts at openside flanker with Josh Navidi switching to the blindside.

Davies reacted to his World Cup selection against Fiji by telling Wales boss Warren Gatland he had "finally seen the light".

Gatland admitted that he loved the Scarlets flanker's response, having named him among two changes from the side that beat Australia eight days ago.

"When I congratulated James and said well done, his reply was, 'You have finally seen the light, have you?' He said he was only joking!" Gatland said.

"I loved that. I thought it was brilliant, a great response. I love a bit of banter like that and I have no problem with comments like that.

"It just says to me that players believe in their own ability and they want to be in the squad and they think they are good enough to be in the starting side.

"Justin was disappointed, but he will probably start the game against Uruguay and bring some experience to that side.

"He was tight in his quad (thigh muscle) before Australia. He was 100 per cent fit for that game and he was 100 per cent available for this game as well.

"We are trying to look at that bigger picture."

Gatland has otherwise kept the starting line-up that accounted for Georgia and Australia in Wales' first two World Cup games.

Davies will feature alongside his brother - centre Jonathan - as Wales target a third successive World Cup victory over Fiji following successes in 2011 and 2015.

Dan Biggar has recovered from his head injury to face Fiji

And fly-half Dan Biggar, who failed a head injury assessment during the Wallabies clash in Tokyo eight days ago, is fit to resume.

If Wales beat Fiji and then defeat Uruguay next Sunday, they will reach the last eight as unbeaten group winners for the first time in a World Cup campaign since 1987.

Gatland added: "When Fiji get some confidence and belief they are incredibly dangerous and they were really strong in that second half (against Georgia).

"They have got some real threats and we have just got to make sure we focus on ourselves. They are dangerous, so we've got to make sure we shut their space down and shut their time on their ball."

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies, 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Josh Navidi, 7 James Davies, 8 Ross Moriarty

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Aaron Shingler, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Owen Watkin