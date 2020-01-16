Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips to step down in summer

Welsh Rugby Union CEO Martyn Phillips is to leave his role

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips is to step down in the summer with the search for his successor already under way.

Phillips has been responsible for appointing Wayne Pivac as Wales coach following Warren Gatland's exit after the World Cup and for implementing measures to stop Welsh internationals leaving the regions for English or French clubs.

He will depart after five years in the post and was at the helm when a record turnover of £97m was recorded for 2017-18.

"When I joined the WRU I committed to (chairman) Gareth Davies that I would, as a minimum, stay until the Japan World Cup," Phillips said.

"As things turned out, there were priorities that needed to be addressed that have meant that I have extended my tenure but I am now confident that the foundations are in place for Welsh rugby to thrive over the next few years as the global rugby landscape inevitably evolves."