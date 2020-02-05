Wales call up uncapped Dewi Lake and Taine Basham to Six Nations squad

Dewi Lake captained Wales U20s at last year's World Championship

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has added hooker Dewi Lake and flanker Taine Basham to his Six Nations squad ahead of Saturday's game with Ireland.

The uncapped pair have been training with the group for the last few weeks but have now officially been drafted into the squad and will be available for selection.

Lake, who has yet to start a senior game for Ospreys, provides cover for hooker Elliot Dee, who has been battling with a rib injury.

He captained the Wales side at the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2019.

Basham has been in impressive form for Dragons this season and was called into the squad for the November fixture against the Barbarians.

Pivac originally selected 38 players for the Six Nations, which Wales began with a 42-0 victory over Italy last weekend.

Cardiff Blues wing Owen Lane, though, was released last month after suffering a hamstring injury.

Lane's Blues colleague Josh Navidi, who remains part of the squad, is currently sidelined because of hamstring trouble, while Saracens back Liam Williams has not yet recovered from an ankle injury that ended his World Cup in semi-final week.

But Dragons hooker Elliot Dee, Ospreys centre Owen Watkin and Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies are all expected to be in the selection mix for Saturday's appointment with Ireland in Dublin after resuming full training following injuries.