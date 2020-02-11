Owen Williams ruled out of Wales' Six Nations campaign with injury

Owen Williams has been ruled out of the remainder of Wales' Six Nations campaign due to a hamstring injury.

The Gloucester player, who can fill fly-half and centre roles, was hurt during the warm-up ahead of Wales' clash against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

The Welsh Rugby Union said: "Further assessment has concluded that the injury will rule Williams out of the remainder of Wales' Guinness Six Nations campaign."

Williams, who was replaced among the substitutes by Jarrod Evans, won all three of his Wales caps in 2017 and has endured an injury-hit spell in his career since then.

Josh Adams will be back in full training this week

Wing Josh Adams, though, will be back in full training this week after being injured at the Aviva Stadium.

Adams, scorer of 10 tries in his last nine Tests, went off midway through the first half after taking a knock to his hip, and was replaced by Johnny McNicholl.

Wales' next Six Nations game is against France in Cardiff on February 22.